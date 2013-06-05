Hurricane Mop Latest Product to Be Reviewed by as Seen on TV Review Site You're Not Stupid

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2013 -- A mop is a commonplace piece of household equipment that most of us take for granted. It’s easy to forget that without a mop we’d be forced to get on our hands and knees to clean a floor. A mop lets us clean effectively from a much more comfortable position. In recent years, there have been a number of technological innovations that have improved this old piece of equipment. Chief among these has been the Hurricane Spin Mop, a high profile infomercial product.



The Hurricane Mop has recently come under scrutiny from one of the internet’s most popular review sites, You’re Not Stupid. The website is a well known resource for consumers who love to shop for products that feature on infomercials or TV commercials as it puts hyped products through real world testing.



Their review of the Hurricane Spin Mop goes into details about the mop’s features, and has a run down of all of the positive aspects of the mop. However the review is unbiased, and also describes the attributes that weren’t as well received by the reviewer who used the mop in their own home.



There is also a piece of video content that demonstrates the mop in action, and also shows some testimonials from satisfied users.



A spokesperson for the site said: “The Hurricane Spin Mop is truly an innovative product. It helps save a huge amount of time for the user, because they don’t have to sweep the floor before mopping. The mop picks up dust, dirt and hair from the floor, and the specially designed mop bucket will spin the detritus off the mop so it is clean for the next round of mopping. This product looks incredibly impressive on TV, but potential customers are usually fairly skeptical. That’s where we come in. We’ve reviewed the Hurricane Spin Mop and delivered an unbiased verdict so that consumers can be sure of making a wise purchase. We would urge any potential customer to check out our comprehensive review before deciding if the product is right for them.”



