Hurricane Sandy NJ Relief Fund to Receive Royalties from Local Author's Compelling and Literal Hair-Raising New Novel

Ewing, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2013 -- While author and playwright John Allison has a knack for taking audiences deep into the turmoil and edge of his fictional narratives, he frequently witnesses the devastation and personal tragedy that Hurricane Sandy has inflicted on his fellow New Jersey residents. In an effort to help rebuild their lives, property and the tourism that helps the area thrive, Allison is today announcing that all royalties from his latest novel will be donated to the Hurricane Sandy NJ Relief Fund.



However, ‘Saturday Night at Sarah Joy’s’ is no ordinary story. As one of the few novels set in a hair salon, a totally unique and close-cutting literary experience awaits.



Synopsis:



Relax in the world of a unique local salon, and enjoy meeting owner Sarah Joy, her wonderful staff and above-average clients. Follow Sarah from starting her business, knee deep in dog poop and broken glass, past some disembodied heads, through a ghostly visit, and to a meeting with Miss America. On occasional Saturday nights, selected clients gather for an evening of haircuts, wine, food and conversation.



One particular Saturday night challenges the group, as they find themselves being tested by a shotgun resting against Sarah Joy's forehead. By night's end, some are hospitalized, others are arrested, and everyone is changed.



With hundreds of people raising money for those affected by Hurricane Sandy, the author knew his efforts required an innovative spin.



“The book needs to sell in order to raise as much money as possible, hence the reason for its unique setting and quirky plot. In a way, it’s very close to the hurricane – depicting how an enjoyable evening can end with ambulances and police cars on the front lawn,” says Allison, a Chemistry Professor.



Continuing, “Readers describe it as a bit of Steel Magnolias with a little Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy quirkiness thrown in. I challenge the readers at the start to determine where this fictional hair salon is. Most will think they know, but they’ll have to buy the book to find out more!”



Allison is currently working diligently to sell as many copies of the books as possible, with all donations to be sent to the Hurricane Sandy NJ Relief Fund (a 501(c)3 non-profit organization). With royalties accounting for 30-70% of each sale, depending on format and outlet, the book has unlimited potential to raise a huge amount of money.



“There’s a myriad of ways we can boost our donation. For example, we’re encouraging each reader to buy two copies and gift one to a friend. From a commercial perspective we’re also urging hair salons across the country to stock the book due to their obvious ties to the narrative. Many people and coastal communities still need our help. Cleanup and rebuilding after Sandy is far from over. We can't forget that many people are without their homes and, without our help, their coastline may never be the same again,” Allison adds.



All interested readers are urged to purchase their copies of the book right away and make a difference to the lives of thousands of East Coast Americans. Those with a commercial interest in purchasing bulk stock are invited to contact the author at their earliest convenience.



‘Saturday Night at Sarah Joy’s’ is available now.

The paperback edition ($14.95) and the e-book ($3.95) are available on-line through Barnes & Noble (Nook), Amazon (Kindle) and direct from the publisher (Infinity Publishing). On-line purchases from the publisher result in the largest contributions to the Sandy Relief Fund.



About the Author

Author and playwright John Allison is a Philadelphia native who spent 25 years visiting the Midwest, where he taught Chemistry at a Big-Ten University. He now teaches at The College of New Jersey in Ewing, NJ. You can find him on the Barnagat Bay on the sailing vessel Abby-Gale.