Hurricane Sandy Obliterates Orange County SEO Company

Huntington Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2012 -- As forecasted, Hurricane Sandy collided with a cold front and spawned a "superstorm" which resulted in catastrophic flooding, tropical storm force winds, and widespread power outages in over 16 states, impacting over 50 million people. Governors of the states affected urged residents to take the threat seriously and make sure they were prepared for the worst.



Wreaking havoc for the local Internet marketing company Orange County SEO , the Superstorm sent powerful waves, water and debris into the company’s building and office space. Relentless surges of water and wind exploded the windows of the small office, shattering the glass, knocking down a wall, and completely destroying the business’s assets.



“It was complete chaos.. we were all shocked because it hit so fast. The waves just wouldn’t stop crashing through our door. Our secretary was swept under the water, but luckily she grabbed ahold of a desk and wasn’t injured. We were all really scared, trying to make sure we were all ok. Everyone survived, but our office is ruined.”



The company reports losing over $50,000 in company assets, including computer systems, proprietary marketing software, complete workstations, furniture, and important databases of information.



Fortunately, the company has several satellite offices where they have backups of all their client data, so none of their marketing clients or customers will be compromised. Waiting to recover electricity and a clearance from the local authorities, the associates of the Orange County SEO Company wait patiently to go back into the office and assess the damage.



With top wind speeds of 90 mph, Sandy whipped torrents of water over the streets of Orange County, stretching for blocks inland and destroying many parts of the town. The storm surge set records in this area, and flooded substations caused a widespread power outage. It swamped beach fronts and delivered hurricane-force winds to the coastal properties as it came ashore.



Superstorm Sandy unleashed its lethal wrath on the United States, killing at least 17 people in seven states and leaving an estimated seven million without power. People died as the hurricane tore through New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Maryland, North Carolina and West Virginia. Three of the victims were children, according to the AP.This morning, President Obama issued disaster declarations for New York and New Jersey so that federal aid will be offered to the affected areas to help supplement state and local clean-up efforts.



Sandy continued on a ferocious streak early this morning when a berm in Bergen County, N.J., was breached, resulting in four to five feet of water flowing into three towns and endangering as many as 2,000 people, said Jeanne Beratta, spokesperson for the Bergen County Office of Emergency Management.



"We're doing rescues by boat. We're doing rescues with large trucks. We're doing rescues all over those areas," Baratta told "Good Morning America." "It's going to continue all day because now we're just search and rescue."



About Orange County SEO

Search engine optimization company providing internet marketing services and consultation for small to large businesses - http://www.orange-county-seo.com/



About Superstorm Sandy

Category 1 Hurricane Sandy originating in the Atlantic Ocean merged with a cold front as it neared the East Coast of the United States, becoming “Superstorm Sandy” after losing its Hurricane status. The storm spreads over 700 miles, impacts over 16 states, and is now being considered a catastrophic natural disaster.