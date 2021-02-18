Hurricane Season Is on the Horizon

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/18/2021 -- Review the home inventory and, as required, make the appropriate tweaks. Since the last time the inventory was created, homeowners could have acquired new high-end items. Unforeseen accidents can arise at any moment, and homeowners may find that if it's time to make an insurance claim, by providing a record of what was lost or damaged, the claims procedure may prove to be immeasurably simpler.



Determine the last time a home inspection was done. A leak or break can pass through unnoticed, but it can be incredibly expensive to see the consequences of such a leak. A roof leak, for instance, will silently and seriously harm the wood over the long-term.



Pay careful attention to the terminology outlined in the insurance contract for homeowners and see what adjustments will need to be made. A lot can change in a year, and coverage may need to be upgraded.



About Alonso Pérez LLP

Consisting of attorney Rafael Alonso, the law firm dedicates itself to representing businesses and individuals across South Florida in insurance disputes. The firm is passionate about serving its clients as a primary resource and partner in all aspects of their business growth and financial development. For more information call 305.443.6321 to speak with a Miami insurance attorney or to request a free consultation.