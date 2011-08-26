Ntegra Prepares For Hurricane Irene and Busy Hurricane Season

Chesapeake, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2011 -- The approach of an impending threatening hurricane always seems to bring out the stress in the best of businesses. With its path extending from eastern North Carolina all the way up the coast to the Northeast, businesses can expect winds from 50-125 mph from the possible category 4 hurricane.



Ntegra IT Solutions® has a versatile backup solution called NtegraCloud™ that complements the features of on premise backups, offsite backups and server redundancy to provide clients in the Hampton Roads, Virginia, and Northeastern North Carolina region with a feeling of security from having one of the highest levels of data redundancy and protection available.



Business owners have a reason to get uneasy when they hear of a hurricane bearing down on the U.S., and with plenty of good reason. Look at 2010 as an example. There were 21 tropical cyclones, 19 tropical storms and 12 hurricanes with 5 of those being major hurricanes making 2010 the busiest season for the Atlantic since 2005 when Katrina grabbed the headlines with news of its massive destruction to the residents and businesses of New Orleans.



According to Stephen West, President at Ntegra, "Our NtegraCloud Backup and Disaster Recovery (BDR) marries up the Cloud with physical onsite solutions to bring customers capabilities they haven’t had in the past. It makes perfect business sense to have your business completely secured in case of a major disaster that can occur from Irene's fury."



Ntegra IT Solutions, Inc. is all about Integrating Information Technology with IntegrityTM. Ntegra IT Solutions provides technology solutions and tools to meet the unique needs of businesses.



Ntegra IT Solutions Inc. is a managed information technology service provider offering professional IT services and solutions for small and medium business.



We provide our customers with the peace of mind that their IT infrastructure is built, monitored, maintained and protected by professionals who leverage the best training combined with years of experience and the latest technologies to prevent down time and save you money.



