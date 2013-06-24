A New Fundraiser Helps Hurricane Sandy Victims Who Are Still Recovering

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/24/2013 -- The massive storm hit the north eastern coast of the United States on October 24, 2012, leaving at least 285 people dead. The cost of the damage is estimated at $68 billion dollars as data released this June recorded.



The shops participating will be providing discounts and special offers. This is to encourage everyone to help and donate for the recovery of businesses in NJ and NY.



Donors are entitled of these discounts and special rewards. By participating, donating, and buying, the whole city will end up being picked up from the disaster.



Every cent counts. It doesn’t matter how much you give but what matters is how many people will be helping.



Lilly Services plus business affected by the hurricane and the Business Supporting and Relief and Recovery Efforts joined forces to organize this event.



This aims to help businesses to rebuild. Everyone’s support, especially those who were distressed by Hurricane Sandy, is much needed.



The month-long fund raising event could have ended but people are still calling for you to help and participation. You can still show your love and support by donating through FundingGenie here. Any amount helps



FundingGenie and CrowdFunders Promotion started this campaign to encourage everyone to help each other and for the community to recover fast.



These two organizations helped and are helping communities affected by natural disasters and victims of injustice and violence like the shootings at Newtown, Connecticut. They encourage people to give a hand with the campaigns they launch.



A helping community is sure to recover fast. With the number of people showing love and support, nothing is even close to impossible. Giving can save thousands of lives and more in the years to come.



About CrowdFunders Promotion

CrowdFunders Promotion is a professional group of Crowdfunding promoters dedicated to getting people’s Crowdfunding projects funded. With a massive network of interested individuals, and access to dozens of press release websites, CrowdFunders is the only service in the world that can get you funded!



Media Contact:

Anaisse Amoretto | CrowdFunders Promotion

support@cfundpromo.com