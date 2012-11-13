Hushamok Now Offering International Shipping

North Shore City, Auckland -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2012 -- Mark and Julie Saboil, the founders of Hushamok, originally created their baby hammock products to sooth their own newborn, and began offering them to customers in the United States after finding great success in their own home. They are now offering their products to parents around the globe.



Several of Hushamok’s popular products that are now being shipped worldwide are Dream Stand & Hammock, Dream Stand & MySeat, Okoa Stand and Hammock, and the Okoa Stand and MySeat. There is a flat rate of $9.99 USD to ship anywhere in Canada, and a $150 USD flat rate fee to ship to Asia Pacific and the Middle East. The $150 fee includes all taxes and duty for FedEx Door to Door International Shipping. All of their products are made with environmentally friendly materials and promote green practices, making them more competitive in the international market, and their unique designs and high quality materials also help to set them apart from other companies that sell baby products. Click on the link for more information on baby bassinets.



The Soboil’s say they are happy to be expanding and will provide individual quotes for customers anywhere in the world, free of charge. For more information about Hushamok and their new international shipping, visit their website at http://www.thebabybassinet.com.



About Hushamok

Hushamok was founded in 2006, after Mark and Julie Saboil had their first baby. To soothe their baby, a friend recommended they use a traditional style hammock as a baby cradle. Hammocks have been used to soothe babies for over 1000 years, but Mark and Julie updated it, using their background in Environmental Sciences, by adding eco-friendly, organic material and sleek, safe designs. The business now sells portable hammocks, hanging bassinets, cribs for babies and many other products, and is run in the US and New Zealand.