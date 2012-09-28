Hushamok Announces Free Shipping on All U.S. Orders

North Shore City, New Zealand -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/28/2012 -- Hushamok baby bassinet hammocks are popular among many celebrities and their little ones. Now this unique product, which is designed to mimic the womb, is available in the United States with complimentary shipping. The organic Hushamok baby bassinet is made in New Zealand with materials that are ideal for young children. The natural swinging, rocking and bouncing motion of a Hushamok baby bassinet induces sleep even in the most restless babies.



The Hushamok baby bassinet has become so popular in the United States due to its natural, sleep-inducing properties. Transitioning from the womb to the real world can be hard for babies. These hammocks are a natural alternative that cradles and comforts the baby. This allows them to fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer. They are also ideal for babies that suffer from infant colic and reflux.



For slightly older children, MySeat by Hushamok offers restful moments for developing and curious babies. While Hushamok baby hammocks continue to offer babies the best in sleep, MySeat is ideal for developing children as they become more social and begin to explore their environment. Hushamok’s commitment to all natural products has made it one of the most sought-after baby bassinets for modern parents.



Recommended by the leading healthcare professional and natal experts, Hushamok helps guard against major concerns that can arise during sleep. Unlike traditional baby bassinets, the unique design of the Hushamok is ideal for newborns and cradles baby from the sides, creating a safe and restful environment. Babies sleep comfortably and safely on their back – a position recommended by doctors and parenting specialists.



To order a Hushamok baby bassinet and enjoy free shipping on all orders to the U.S., visit thebabybassinet.com.



About Hushamok™

Mark and Julie Soboil founded Hushamok in 2006 after the birth of their first child, when a friend recommended a traditional baby hammock. The baby hammock worked wonders in soothing their restless and unsettled baby. As much as they loved the concept of this 1000-year-old invention, they felt it needed updating to meet the demands of today’s natural parent. With Mark and Julie’s backgrounds in Environmental Science and interest in using eco-friendly and organic materials their journey to design modern nursery furniture began. A year later Hushamok began selling its inaugural product, the Hushamok baby hammock.