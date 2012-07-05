Hutchinson Announces New Services to Ensure Quality on All Heating and Plumbing Equipment

Cherry Hill, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2012 -- Hutchinson works diligently to do the right thing. The company has trained technicians who have both the experience and expertise necessary to solve the most complex heating/air conditioning and plumbing system problems. Hutchinson’s technicians always make sure that before working on a project, they have absolute knowledge of all the laws, regulations, and building codes that will affect their operations.



A professionally serviced air conditioner is the best defense against high utility bills during the summer. Even the smallest problems can cause a system to become inefficient and make your cooling costs rise by as much as 50%. Hutchinson’s “10 Point Service Check” is a great way to make sure that a system is in tip-top condition and can run throughout the season. To ensure a flawless service, their technicians will perform the following tests:

Check Thermostat Operation

Clean Condenser Coil

Check Condenser Fan Motor

Check Voltage & Amperage

Check Electrical Connections

Check Operating Pressures

Check Temperature Drop

Check Blower Operation

Check Condensate Drain & Pump

Check Overall Maintenance

These business practices and others have allowed Hutchinson to surpass its competitors at all levels. Evening dispatch, round-the-clock service, and a state-of-the-art communication system helps Hutchinson maintain its competitive edge.



About Hutchinson

Hutchinson has been providing everything from emergency services to quality installations of plumbing, heating, and air conditioning needs in South Jersey and the Delaware Valley for over 60 years. George H. Hutchinson, Sr., and sons William A. Hutchinson, Sr. and George H. Hutchinson, Jr. founded the Hutchinson family business in 1948. George and his sons started Hutchinson Engineering with their accumulated wealth - $35 in a cigar box - in rural Haddonfield, New Jersey. In this post WWII era, the Hutchinsons would do anything from their desired trade of plumbing to changing storm windows. And they succeeded, changing their name to Hutchinson Plumbing in 1954. By the mid-1960s, they were Haddonfield’s largest and most successful plumbing contractor. For further information just call them at 866-953-8728 or visit them on the web at www.hutchbiz.com.