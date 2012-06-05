Hutchinson Announces Special Quality Checks to All Heating, Cooling and Plumbing Equipment

Chester County, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2012 -- Hutchinson works diligently to always do the right thing whether it relates to their customers or their employees. Their trained technicians have the experience and expertise to service the most complex heating/air conditioning and plumbing systems. Hutchinson's mechanical background and engineering recommendations have resulted in innovative, practical solutions to serve each of their customer's need.



A priority for Hutchinson is having complete knowledge of all laws, regulations and building codes, which affect their operations. These are then enforced and monitored by their team of professional technicians.



Hutchinson maintains a supportive atmosphere that enables employees to succeed in their career and life. Training employees in industry and life skills is an ongoing commitment as it helps and lends support to employees in need.



When it comes to professionally serviced air conditioner maintenance is the preventative measure against high utility bills during the summers. Even the smallest problems can cause a system to become inefficient - and make the cooling costs rise by as much as 50%.



Hutchinson’s 10 Point Service Check is a great way to make sure that a system is in top shape. Their technician will perform the following:



- Check thermostat operation

- Clean condenser coil

- Check condenser fan motor

- Check voltage & amperage

- Check electrical connections

- Check operating pressures

- Check temperature drop

- Check blower operation

- Check condensate drain & pump

- Check overall maintenance



These business practices have allowed Hutchinson to surpass its competitors at all levels. Evening dispatch, round-the-clock service, and a state-of-the-art communication systems helps Hutchinson to maintain its competitive edge.



Hutchinson has been providing everything from emergency services to quality installations for plumbing, heating and air conditioningin South Jersey and the Delaware Valley for over 60 years. Let Hutchinson provide its "Whole House" services to allow customers to save energy. Call 800-360-5807 today or Email Us Now to take advantage of Hutchinson's 10-Point Service Check Special.