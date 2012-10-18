Chester County, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2012 -- Hutchinson Plumbing, Heating and Cooling now provides solar energy solutions for homes in Philadelphia and South Jersey. The heating and air company can help customers save money on their energy bill by switching to solar power.



The cost of electricity rises on average 7% per year nationwide. Solar power can help offset these increasing costs. By producing their own electricity, customers of the HVAC Company will reduce their exposure to rapidly-accelerating utility costs, increase financial security by gaining energy independence and can take charge of their energy. With new federal and state incentives and accelerated depreciation, solar is more affordable than ever before. The federal tax credit for commercial installations reduces a person’s cost by 30%. In certain states where incentives apply, people receive up to 80% of their system funded by the government.



Hutchinson Plumbing, Heating and Cooling offers a full-range of heating, cooling and plumbing services in Camden County, Burlington County and the Philadelphia as well as Delaware, Chester, Montgomery and Bucks counties. Their services also include residential and commercial design and installation, inspections and repairs. The professionally trained sales and technical staff of Hutchinson are dedicated to providing the customer with courteous attention and the professional service he/she deserves. As the leading heating and air conditioning company in Philadelphia, Hutchinson partners with top manufacturers such as Carrier, York, Honeywell, Bradford White, Moen, Rheem and others, to provide their customers with the best quality products in technology and reliability.



About Hutchinson

Hutchinson has been providing everything from emergency services to quality installations for plumbing, heating and air conditioning in South Jersey and the Delaware Valley for over 60 years. Hutchinson provides customers with its "Whole House" services that allow them to save energy. Call 800-360-5807 today or visit www.hutchbiz.com for more information on heating, cooling and plumbing repair.