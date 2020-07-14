Hutchinson Plumbing, Heating, Cooling, and Energy Services Breaks Down Why Energy Bills Increase in the Summer

Cherry Hill, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/14/2020 -- Summer weather has officially arrived, and residents all across New Jersey may be noticing spikes in their bills. From electricity to gas to even water, utility costs tend to increase during this season. According to Hutchinson Plumbing Heating Cooling Energy Services, the causes for the increases are much more complicated and specific than many realize. In their latest blog post, the company shares insight into how they may be due to an increased amount of time at home and points out some critical issues and flaws homeowners may be doing to waste energy.



The first thing Hutchinson covers is air conditioning, and how inefficient or malfunctioning units can be causing even more drastic of a spike than normal usage. Often, blockages to the unit, the vents, or the ducts themselves can cause a massive electricity waste. This waste is due to the system working much harder to produce results it would otherwise have accomplished. An inefficient model is also bound to lead to expensive utility bills, so Hutchinson recommends that residents in New Jersey receive a home energy audit from them to find the best ways to improve efficiency around the home as a whole.



Outside of the home, the increased usage of swimming pools and sprinklers adds to increased utility bills. According to Hutchinson, families that possess one or both of these water-related systems should focus on keeping up with maintenance. They also recommend keeping sprinklers on an efficient automatic schedule to lessen waste but keep the grass lush.



The final thing they discuss is interior plumbing, and how increased usage is not the only thing that could impact the water bill. Trees and their roots can often penetrate the piping that is underground, leading to clogs and other unfortunate issues. In these situations, Hutchinson suggests Burlington County residents contact a plumber from their team to address the situation as soon as possible.



About Hutchinson Plumbing Heating Cooling Energy Services

Hutchinson Plumbing Heating Cooling Energy Services is a family-run business dedicated to providing total home solutions to their South Jersey and Delaware Valley neighbors. Based in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, they have been in business for over seven decades. Hutchinson is a full-service company offering heating, cooling, and plumbing products and services. Additionally, Hutchinson is accredited by the Department of Energy, ranked first in the nation by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for exceptional performance and won the EPA Century Award. Hutchinson has also gained an A+ accreditation rating from BBB.



For more information about Hutchinson, visit https://www.hutchbiz.com/.