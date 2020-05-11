Hutchinson Plumbing Heating Cooling Energy Services Implements Updated CDC-Compliant Protocols to Help Protect Customers and Employees

Cherry Hill, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/11/2020 -- As a knowledgeable and reputable AC repair company serving Philadelphia and the surrounding areas, Hutchinson has put enhanced safety measures and workplace protocols in place for the health of its customers as well as its employees. While most local businesses have shut their doors and the community at large continues to practice quarantine efforts, this HVAC company's dedication to its customer base remains unwavering. As such, its contractors are following a series of steps to ensure the highest level of safety.



At customers' request, Hutchinson offers Contactless Service Appointments or Installation. This guarantees workplace communication by way of smartphone video calling features that document and confirm work requested, what these professionals discover on-site, and overall job progression. Paperwork, including invoices, can be emailed as PDFs. Signatures will be acquired via transparent, disposable film. For work estimates, the company offers a 100% Virtual Proposal process.



Every vehicle's steering wheels, door handles, and interior surfaces are regularly cleaned with disinfectant wipes. From the moment they arrive at a property to the moment they are finished, their technicians always maintain the CDC's recommended social distance as well as wear shoe covers, protective gloves, and remove all product packaging outside of the home.



Upon completion, the technicians at Hutchinson use spray sanitizer on the work areas and remove all debris from the space, restoring its cleanliness to the state it was before their arrival. Employees are also trained to self-evaluate individual health status and report to work or job sites only if they meet the company's stringent internal requirements.



About Hutchinson Plumbing Heating Cooling Energy Services

Hutchinson Plumbing Heating Cooling Energy Services is a family-run business dedicated to providing total home solutions to their South Jersey and Delaware Valley neighbors. Based in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, they have been in business for over seven decades. Hutchinson is a full-service company offering heating, cooling, and plumbing products and services. Additionally, Hutchinson is accredited by the Department of Energy, ranked first in the nation by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for exceptional performance and won the EPA Century Award. Hutchinson has also gained an A+ accreditation rating from BBB.



