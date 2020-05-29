Hutchinson Plumbing Heating Cooling Energy Services Reveals Some Differences of Ducted and Ductless Cooling

Cherry Hill, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2020 -- With summer weather quickly approaching, turning on the air conditioning will be essential to the daily comfort of families across the country. However, not all homes have the luxury of functioning AC units. That's where Hutchinson comes in, helping consumers decide what type of AC system they should consider investing in before the heat kicks in.



Hutchinson divides the types of cooling systems into two groups: ducted and ductless. Ducted air conditioning is what the general public most often thinks about; they are typically units where all of the air is cooled in a central unit, usually residing outdoors, and funneled through ducts to reach every room within a building. If a house already has ducts installed, looking into various ducted cooling systems will help with the decision. One of the most common units is that of a split system, which utilizes ducts to cool and heat the building. Fortunately, Hutchinson offers a wide range of services to help maintain ducted air conditioning systems, including duct cleaning in Bucks County, PA, and beyond.



Their other main category of air conditioners is a ductless system. These units are ones that do not utilize ducts or similar methods of moving colder air into rooms. They instead are installed in spaces where air conditioning is needed the most, to solely cool that area. This leads to the system being more flexible and energy-efficient than those involving ducts. Hutchinson recommends ductless systems for houses without existing ductwork, or homeowners who need flexibility in cooling specific zones throughout their living spaces.



In addition to the various options for new air conditioning installations this summer, Hutchinson is offering air filtration systems to help stop the circulation of mold, pollen, pet hair, and dust throughout a home. Filters are crucial to the health of a household, regardless of whether they utilize ducts or not.



Residents of the Philadelphia suburbs and beyond who are interested in upgrading their air conditioning systems are encouraged to contact Hutchinson for an appointment.



