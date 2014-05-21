Hutchinson Plumbing Heating Cooling Now Offering 33% off Air Conditioner Service

Cherry Hill, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2014 -- Hutchinson Plumbing Heating Cooling, the HVAC technicians and professional plumbers for Philadelphia and South Jersey, is now offering 33% off air conditioner service and installation. Before the weather gets hot again, homeowners should have their residential air conditioning units checked and tuned up to maintain optimal performance.



As units wear down and collect dust over the years they can become much less effective or even break down. Old air conditioners are also not as efficient as newer models. Hutchinson Plumbing Heating Cooling can assess homeowners’ old units and determine whether a high efficiency air conditioner is right for them. Technicians from Hutchinson Plumbing Heating Cooling are also familiar with all major brands and models and are thus able to give specific suggestions as to which one a customer should choose for their home.



Even though homeowners may be able to change or clean filters on their own throughout the year, it is still recommended that they have a professional to perform regular maintenance and seek out potential problems. Such specialists will inspect coolant levels, calibrate thermostats, as well as tighten wiring, contacts, and capacitors. It’s important to make sure condensate drains, condensers, and evaporator coils are clean so the machine runs smoothly.



If customers have old, outdated air conditioners, Hutchinson Plumbing Heating Cooling may recommend they upgrade to an ENERGY STAR or Carrier High Efficiency Cooling System, now only $37/month when shoppers use the promo code “Cool.” High efficiency systems can save homeowners up to 30% on their monthly cooling costs.



Don’t overspend needlessly this summer. Visit Hutchinson Plumbing Heating Cooling’s website for 33% off air conditioner service in a residence, or for other great deals on services for businesses or commercial plumbing mechanical services. Call 1-866-953-8728 for more information.



About Hutchinson

Hutchinson Plumbing Heating Cooling is a family-run business dedicated to providing total home solutions to their South Jersey and Delaware Valley neighbors. Based in Cherry Hill, New Jersey they have been in business for over 65 years. Hutchinson is a full-service company offering heating, cooling, and plumbing products and services. Hutchinson is accredited by the Department of Energy, ranked first in the nation by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for exceptional performance and won the EPA Century Award. Additionally, Hutchinson gained an A+ accreditation rating from BBB.



For more information about Hutchinson visit hutchbiz.com.