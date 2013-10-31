Hutchinson Plumbing Heating Cooling Now Offering Services to Improve Indoor Air Quality

Cherry Hill, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- With the flu season around the corner and allergy season in full effect, Hutchinson Plumbing Heating Cooling is now offering their services to help improve indoor air quality. While many families and homeowners feel comfortable in their own homes, the indoor air could cause individuals to be more prone to sickness than the outside air, even in the heart of allergy season. This is due to poor ventilation inside the home and could be generated by mold growth.



The professionals at Hutchinson Plumbing Heating Cooling will send a professional to the home to thoroughly monitor and check the entire home for efficient ventilation. If rooms feel warmer than others or become stuffy without the use of ceiling fans, then repairs need to be made to the ventilation system in order to provide a healthier living environment. With the proper indoor air quality, homeowners dramatically reduce the risk of germs and sickness spreading.



As the humidity decreases and the cooler months are approaching, Hutchinson also provides services for heating repair in the Philadelphia area. The professionals will install a touchscreen thermostat to help homeowners keep better track of the temperature inside the home. These thermostats will provide for a better air filtration and adjustable speed of the fan to keep the temperature at a comfortable level during all hours of the day.



There are steps that homeowners can take themselves to maintain a high level of indoor air quality. Purchasing and installing a humidifier or air purifier will help children and adults alike to prevent the effects of allergies, the flu or asthma in the home while providing for cleaner air to breathe in. If there is a couch or other piece of heavy furniture in front of a wall or vent, simply moving the furniture will allow for better air circulation through the home.



To rid the home of mold growth, clients can contact Hutchinson for a plumber in Philadelphia to repair water leaks and any water damage from specific air units in the home. Providing complete customer satisfaction to allow clients to return to comfortable living in a healthy atmosphere, the plumbers will respond quickly and work diligently to have repairs made or leaks fixed in a timely manner.



To receive further information or tips on how to maintain efficient indoor air quality during flu and allergy season, please call 1-866-953-8728 or visit their website today.



About Hutchinson

Hutchinson Plumbing Heating Cooling is a family-run business dedicated to providing total home solutions to their South Jersey and Delaware Valley neighbors. Based in Cherry Hill, New Jersey they have been in business for over 60 years. Hutchinson is a full-service company offering heating, cooling, and plumbing products and services. Hutchinson is accredited by the Department of Energy, ranked first in the nation by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for exceptional performance and won the EPA Century Award. Additionally, Hutchinson gained an A+ accreditation rating from BBB.



For more information about Hutchinson visit http://www.hutchbiz.com/.