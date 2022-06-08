HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/08/2022 -- An investigation was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors at HUTCHMED (China) Limited.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain HUTCHMED (China) Limited directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Hong Kong based HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally.



On May 2, 2022, HUTCHMED (China) Limited announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") rejected Hutchmed's application seeking approval of surufatinib to treat certain neuroendocrine tumors, noting that the data submitted did not support an approval and a multi-regional clinical trial is required. Shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ: HCM) declined to as low as $9.82 per share on May 10, 2022.



