Huthwaite Delivers SPIN Selling to Middle East

Huthwaite, the world's leading sales and marketing performance improvement organization, has announced a new partnership with Al Khaleej Training & Education, a premiere training company based in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Together, the pair will deliver sales and marketing improvement solutions throughout the Middle East.



John Golden, president and CEO of Huthwaite, said that the partnership offers vast opportunities for both parties. “Huthwaite has long identified the Middle East as a match for our services. The market is growing rapidly, allowing our firm the opportunity to really make a difference in sales performance,” said Golden. “By teaming up with the highly regarded professionals at Al Khaleej Training & Education, we can have an even greater impact.”



Huthwaite relies on in-depth studies of human behavior to drive real business results, using its unique SPIN® Selling technique to help companies improve sales. The company does this by assessing an organization’s needs and developing a customized performance improvement and coaching program for sales and marketing professionals.



According to Walid Hussein, general manager at Al Khaleej Training & Education, the timing of the partnership couldn’t be better. “The growing sophistication of buyers in the region is driving a need for equally sophisticated selling skills,” said Hussein. “Huthwaite’s SPIN Selling methodology and Buyer Focused Solution Suite represents the most effective and globally recognized sales and marketing performance improvement programs available in today. Al Khaleej Training & Education is honored to add this to its portfolio of best-of-breed training solutions.”



Al Khaleej Training & Education offers a diverse suite of services throughout the Middle East, including corporate sales and management training, computer and English language training, educational solutions, professional call center services, learning solutions, recruitment solutions and more. By bringing together the research-based sales performance methodologies of Huthwaite and the educational and training services of Al Khaleej, businesses throughout the region can take advantage of world-class sales and sales management solutions.



About Huthwaite

Huthwaite is the world’s leading sales performance improvement organization. Founded on scientifically validated behavioral research, their methodologies—which include the internationally renowned SPIN® Selling—guarantee sales success. Huthwaite assesses its clients’ needs and develops customized sales performance improvement and coaching programs for sales and marketing professionals that drive real business results. Continually recognized as a leader in the field for its successful work in sales performance improvement, both Selling Power magazine and the website TrainingIndustry.com added Huthwaite to their lists of top companies in the sales training industry. For more information, visit http://www.huthwaite.com, the company’s blog, Twitter stream or Facebook page.



About Al Khaleej Training & Education

Al Khaleej Training & Education is a leading training company in the Middle East that serves more than 2,500 companies and 50,000 individuals annually throughout the region. Headquartered in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Al Khaleej provides corporate sales and management training to businesses seeking to improve the performance of their employees. In its 81 locations around Saudi Arabia, Al Khaleej also provides training in the fields of information technology, English language and recruitment. For more information visit http://alkhaleej.com.sa/ or the company’s Facebook page.