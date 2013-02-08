HVAC Companies in Sacramento - Economy HVAC and Plumbing Moves to a New Website

Sacramento, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/08/2013 -- After opening their new office in Sacramento California, Economy HVAC and Plumbing CEO KC Minar decided the time had come to create a new website for his expanding HVAC and Plumbing repair company. “I realized that in order to help my customers and clients for effectively, I needed to create a more functional and cleaner website.”



With locations in Woodland and now Sacramento, KC plans to expand his current customer base in both Placer and Sacramento counties using his new website. “With warmer weather coming soon, people need to get their air conditioners serviced soon. If you wait until it breaks, you will most likely be paying four to five times more money to fix it then if you just call a HVAC service company. With our new website, we can be more effective and more price efficient then other HVAC companies in Sacramento and help people service their ac units cheaper.”



The new Economy HVAC and Plumbing website will give possible customers easier access to prices, services, repair conditions, and emergency service numbers. With many Sacramento area HVAC repair services using complicated websites with hard to find contact information, KC felt that having a quick, clean, simple website was the way to go. “I want to make the repair and service process as easy as possible for my customers.” KC said. “Sacramento residents need a solid go to company for plumbing repairs and air conditioner service, and I am always trying to make my company that go to business.”



Another great feature of the new Economy HVAC and Plumbing website is the mobile optimization. Users can now visit the website from any smart phone and get a mobile optimized experience. This means that they do not have to zoom in or punch tiny buttons with their fingers. This means that they can get a hold of a expert quicker and with less of a hassle then on other companies websites. “I realize that more and more people are searching for HVAC companies on their phones.” KC said. “I want to make sure they can use my website quickly and get all the information they need to fix their air conditioning or plumbing problem.”



About Economy HVAC and Plumbing

Economy HVAC and Plumbing provides the Best HVAC Repair and Service in the Sacramento CA area. They also provide outstanding plumbing repairs as well as emergency service calls. To contact them you can call (916) 287-1912 or visit them online.



KC Minar

Sacramento CA

(916) 287-1912

http://www.EconomyHVACandPlumbing.com