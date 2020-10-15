HVAC Company Offers a FREE Furnace to One Lucky Winner

Norfolk, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2020 -- Hampton Roads residents in need of a new heating system this fall should take note: Area HVAC and plumbing company, Miller's Heating and Air Conditioning, is holding an "Oldest Furnace in Hampton Roads" contest—with the winner taking home a brand spanking new furnace!



Owner-occupied single-family homeowners are eligible for the contest from Miller's, one of the Norfolk area's leading HVAC companies and drain cleaning services in Portsmouth and nearby.



Here are more details on the Oldest Furnace in Hampton Roads Contest:



Is your heater a beater? Homeowners who can show Miller's Heating and Air Conditioning that their furnace is a real dinosaur can win a new system. Simply visit the heating company's website, submit a photo of your (still working) furnace and explain in 100 words or less why you hate it. Complete everything before Oct. 31 to be eligible to win.



According to management at Miller's, the "oldest furnace" can be as frightening as the one found in the "Nightmare on Elm Street" films or as smoky and clunky as the furnace in the classic "A Christmas Story" movie. It just needs to be old, ugly and working! Then, homeowners need to convince Miller's through the written word why their furnace is the oldest around and why they hate it!



For more information, visit Miller's Heating and Air Conditioning online or call the office at 757.623.6600. Good luck to all!



About Miller's Heating and Air Conditioning

For over 40 years, Miller's Heating and Air Conditioning has remained a powerful presence in the Hampton Roads community. From its initial start as a simple oil company to growing into one of the area's leading heating, cooling, IAQ and plumbing businesses, Miller's has thrived because its customers trust the company's knowledge, honesty, reliability and professionalism. With Miller's, customers are guaranteed a trusted home comfort provider that is 100% committed to top-notch boiler installation in Norfolk, plumbing services and skilled HVAC craftsmanship throughout the entire Norfolk area.