HVAC Company Reveals No. 1 Father's Day Gift

Norfolk, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2020 -- June 21 is Father's Day. Miller's Heating and Air Conditioning wants to remind customers that gifts of coffee mugs and button-down shirts are boring and predictable. This year, the company is recommending that family members provide Dad with what he truly wants this year—a top-of-the-line air conditioning maintenance plan!



Miller's, which is well known for delivering stellar air conditioning repair services in Norfolk and additional HVAC services to nearby areas, knows that keeping Dad cool this summer is his most-wanted gift. How do they know? Because most team members are dads themselves! Those who want to celebrate Father's Day in totally chilled fashion can surprise Dad with one of Miller's complete maintenance plans.



These plans include:



STANDARD Maintenance Plan

- One annual cleaning per year



- 15% discount on all repairs



- 24-hour service



- $60 diagnostic fee



PREMIUM Maintenance Plan

- Two annual cleanings per year



- 15% discount on all repairs



- 20% discount on "add-on" products



- 24-hour service



- Same-day service or $45 diagnostic fee is waived



OIL FURNACE & BOILER Maintenance Plan

- Replace filter, nozzle and strainer



- Clean and inspect heat exchanger



- Check for carbon monoxide



- Adjust burner



- 15% discount on all repairs



- $60 diagnostic fee



It All Starts With a Good Plan

The certified AC techs at Miller's Heating and Air Conditioning want customers to know that ultimate indoor comfort always starts with a good plan. So, why not reward Dad with the gift that keeps on giving? From AC installation in Virginia Beach to premier maintenance plans for your home, Miller's is the team for all things HVAC.



About Miller's Heating and Air Conditioning

For over 40 years, Miller's Heating and Air Conditioning has remained a powerful presence in the Hampton Roads community. From its initial start as a simple oil company to growing into one of the area's leading heating, cooling, IAQ and plumbing businesses, Miller's has thrived because its customers trust the company's knowledge, honesty, reliability and professionalism. With Miller's, customers are guaranteed a trusted home comfort provider that is 100% committed to top-notch HVAC and plumbing services and skilled craftsmanship throughout the entire Norfolk and Virginia Beach areas.