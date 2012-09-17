HVAC Control Parts Announces Live Online Chat Feature

Norristown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2012 -- HVAC Control Parts, one of the leading suppliers of heating, ventilation and air conditioning parts, is pleased to announce the launch of a live chat feature on its website. The chat feature enables anyone with inquiries about HVAC parts, pricing and selection to interact in real-time with a specialist.



Live chat features are becoming increasingly popular among consumers. A study conducted by Oracle ATG in March 2010 found that “over 90% of US consumers and over 77% of European consumers ranked click to call and click to chat as ‘useful to extremely useful.’”



The launch of the live chat feature on the HVAC Control Parts website is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to provide superior customer service and help professionals and novices alike find HVAC parts with ease.



HVAC Control Parts is an expert supplier that carries over 500,000 HVAC parts at its warehouse, ready for quick shipping in the United States and internationally. The company has access to many hard to find HVAC parts and carries reputable brands including Honeywell, Barber Colman, Erie, Belimo, Siebe and more.



For more information about the HVAC parts available or to chat with a live representative, visit the company’s website at http://www.hvaccontrolparts.com. To speak with someone by phone, call 1-800-431-3137.



About HVAC Control Parts

HVAC Control Parts, founded in Houston Texas, carries over 500,000 common and hard-to-find HVAC parts, available for purchase online. In addition to its online chat feature, HVAC Control Parts has an easy ordering process and an extensive HVAC glossary with full parts descriptions.