HVAC Equipment Market in China 2011-2015:MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2012 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the HVAC Equipment market in China to grow at a CAGR of 9.04 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the steady economic growth in China. The HVAC Equipment market in China has also been witnessing the increasing use of HVAC equipment in automobiles. However, the increasing inventory backlogs could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the HVAC Equipment Market in China 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on China; it also covers the HVAC Equipment market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Haier Group Co., Gree Electric Appliances Inc., GD Midea Holding Co. Ltd., and Chunlan Group Corp.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Daikin Industries Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Toshiba Corp., Samsung Group, and Trane Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by thekey vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



