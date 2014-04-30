HVAC Equipments Market Growing at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2012 to 2018 : Transparency Market Research

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- HVAC equipment market is expected to exceed USD 139 billion by 2018, growing at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2012 to 2018.



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Factors such as changes in energy regulations, technological developments by manufacturers to meet these energy efficiency requirements, and growing demand across commercial sector, especially in Asia Pacific region, are some of the key growth drivers. However, the magnitude of impact of these factors on the market varies on a regional basis.



Asia Pacific in particular is experiencing high growth due to robust economic activities, resulting in increased urbanization and rise in consumer spending on luxury goods and services. In addition, growth across North America is showing signs of recovery, particularly in the residential sector. Growth in the non-residential sector, especially across the industrial segment, is slow due to dormancy in industrial activities. The commercial segment for HVAC equipments is growing at a healthy rate, with the tourism sector taking the lead. Commercial segment alone accounted for approximately 40% of market share in 2012.



Activities of industry participants highlight key challenges faced by them and concurrent growth strategies adopted. These players under the stress of market saturation and low profit margins in the developed markets of North America and Europe are now focusing on emerging economies of Asia Pacific and Latin America. Moreover, the binding effect of different environmental protocols/treaties is pushing the need to develop environment friendly equipments, which require heavy investment in research and development activities. This has poised capital challenges for new entrants to the market.



Analysis of the global HVAC equipment market based on different components identifies cooling units as a dominant segment. Control systems segment is expected to see CAGR of 6.9% for the period 2012 – 2018. This growth is supported by increased usage and demand of control devices from manufacturers. Manufacturers in order to meet changing consumer behavior are developing smart solutions which are then incorporated in new equipments, so as to make them more efficient and responsive to consumer requirements. This has dual impact as it not only generates demand for new equipments but also replacement demand for the obsolete and inefficient equipments.



The revenue analysis of the industry players identified Carrier as the leading player, followed by Daikin in 2012. However, Daikin with its recent acquisition of Goodman is expected to overtake Carrier as the global leader in the near future. The other important players are Haier, Samsung, LG, and Electrolux. Apart from these global players, considerable share of the market is held by different regional and small players. Collectively, they accounted for more than one third of the global market share in 2012.



In all, the report includes comprehensive analysis of the global HVAC equipments market, by segmenting it in to carious sub segments such as:



Market Segmentation I (Based on product type)



Heating equipment

Heat pumps

Furnaces

Unitary heaters

Boilers

Cooling equipment

Room air conditioners

Unitary air conditioners

Coolers and others

Ventilation equipment

Ventilation fans/Air pumps

Humidifiers/Dehumidifiers



Market Segmentation II (Based on industry)



Residential

Industrial

Commercial

Hospitality

Construction

Others



Market Segmentation III (Based on components)



Fan Coil Unit (FCU)

Heating unit

Cooling unit

Ventilation/ductwork

Control systems



Market Segmentation IV (Based on geography)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)



Apart from the above cross sectional analysis of the global HVAC market, the report includes competitive profiling of key industry participants, their market positioning, business strategies adopted by them, financial overview, and recent developments. The Porter’s five forces analysis further highlights competitive scenarios across different levels of the supply chain. In all, the report provides a strategic analysis of the global HVAC equipment market, with estimates for each of the segments mentioned above, in terms of revenue (USD billion), for all six years of the forecast period 2012 – 2018.



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