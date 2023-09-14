HVAC Filters Market Trends, Size and Share, Statistics and Segmentation

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/14/2023 -- The report "HVAC Filters Market by Material (Fiberglass, Synthetic Polymer, Carbon, Metal), Technology (HEPA, Electrostatic Precipitator, Activated Carbon), End-use Industry (Building & Construction, Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverage) & Region - Global Forecast to 2026", is estimated to be USD 3.5 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 4.5 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2021 to 2026. The driving factor for the HVAC filters market is increasing demand for HVAC systems, growing awareness about indoor air quality, and government regulations and policies for efficient filtration. Further, increasing investments in the construction sector and technological advancements in HVAC filters are expected to offer significant growth opportunities to manufacturers.



HEPA segment is expected to be the largest technology in the HVAC filters market during the forecast period."

HEPA technology consists of a filter that forces air through a thin mesh, which traps harmful particles such as pollens, molds, pet dander, bacteria, and dust mite debris to prevent them from entering the ambient environment. According to the US Department of Energy (DOE) and the US National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH), to meet the HEPA standard, a filter must trap 99.97% dust particles that are 0.3 microns or larger in size. HEPA filters have diverse application areas, including residential buildings, pharmaceutical production, food & beverages, and clean rooms in the electronics & semiconductor industry, among others. In the pharmaceutical industry, HEPA filters are installed in the production spaces, which are required to be free from contaminants. These filters also protect patients from infection and employees and visitors from airborne organisms. The only disadvantage of the HEPA filter technology is that it generates a barrier for smooth airflow, which may result in the failure or low performance of HVAC systems.



"APAC is the largest market for HVAC filters"

APAC accounted for the largest share of the HVAC filters market in 2020. Improved economic conditions of developing countries and rising global warming have contributed to the growth of the HVAC filters market in the region.



The HVAC filters market in APAC has been segmented into China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and the Rest of APAC. China is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to the growing commercial building construction in the country. On the other hand, the market in India is projected to register the highest growth rate owing to rapid urbanization & industrialization, growing disposable incomes, and increasing building and construction activities in the country.



In APAC, several associations, including the Indian Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air Conditioning Engineers (ISHRAE), Australian Institute of Refrigeration Air-conditioning and Heating (AIRAH), Air Conditioning and Mechanical Contractors Association of Australia (AMCA), Japan Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Industry Association (JRAIA), and Air Conditioning Engineering Association of Thailand (ACAT), support the adoption of efficient HVAC systems. This support drives the market for HVAC filters in the region.



3M Company (US), Parker-Hannifin Corporation (US), Camfil AB (Sweden), Mann+Hummel (Germany), American Air Filter Company, Inc. (US), Donaldson Company, Inc. (US) among others, are the leading HVAC filters manufacturers, globally.



The 3M Company, formerly known as the Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing Company, was established in 1902. The company operates through five business segments: safety and industrial, transportation and electronics, health care, consumer, and corporate and unallocated. The consumer business segment serves retail, online retail, office retail, office business-to-business, home improvement, drug and pharmacy retail, and other markets. Through this segment, the company offers filters for HVAC systems under the brand name Filtrete. Apart from this brand, the consumer business segment also provides commercial HVAC v-bank filters with gaskets. The 3M Company has a global presence, with manufacturing facilities, sales offices, and distribution centers in over 70 countries.



Parker-Hannifin Corporation is a Fortune 250 global leader in motion and control technologies. Products offered by the company include aerospace materials, electromechanical filtration, fluid and gas handling equipment, hydraulics & pneumatics process controls, sealing media, and shielding media. The company is involved in two business segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. It offers HVAC filters under the HVAC filtration division under the Diversified Industrial business segment. The division includes aerospace filters & systems; air pollution control & dust collection systems & filters; compressed air & gas treatment solutions; engine fuel, oil, air & closed crankcase ventilation; filtration systems; filtration & purification systems; fluid condition monitoring systems; gas turbine air inlet filters; and HVAC filters; among others. The company's HVAC filters cater to various niche markets, such as agriculture, power generation, and paint spray booths under the brand names, Airguard, ATI, and Purolator. With over 100 divisions and 336 manufacturing sites, the company has a presence in more than 50 countries.



