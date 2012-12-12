HVAC Greensboro NC Captures Attention for Expert Service, Holiday Contest

Greensboro, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2012 -- HVAC Greensboro NC --- also known as Kay Heating and Air Conditioning---is offering an opportunity to win cash and is providing important information for homeowners who want to keep their heating and air conditioning systems in tip-top shape through the winter.



HVAC North Carolina wants to help homeowners get “Heat for the Holiday.” All they have to do is find Kay Heating and Air Conditioning on Facebook, click or tap “Like” and register to win $200 toward their heating bill. The selection of a winner will be on December 14.



Key advice about home heating systems comes from heating repair Greensboro NC: As homeowners entertain family and friends during the holiday season, they should remember to turn the system fan to the “on” position. This circulates the air while people are mingling. A homeowner also may want to consider lowering the indoor temperature when guests are present, since a gathering of people tends to warm a room. Adjusting the thermostat can prevent the inside temperature from rising to an uncomfortable level while festivities are under way.



Of equal concern is fresh, clean air. The certified technicians at Kay Heating and Air Conditioning recommend replacing the system filter every 30 days and checking the filter once in between replacements to make sure it’s still clean.



If an HVAC system needs professional attention, Kay’s technicians have the heating and air conditioning experience to repair all makes and models of equipment. They also can install specialty features to keep the home especially comfortable, including a humidifier, UV light for indoor air quality, room-to-room zone controls and programmable thermostats.



Kay Heating and Air Conditioning’s heating and air conditioning technicians are available to homeowners and commercial customers 24/7 in Greensboro and Burlington. The technicians of HVAC Burlington are backed up by an in-house support team to provide exceptional service. Each technician at Kay Heating and Air Conditioning has been CFC (chlorofluorocarbon)-certified and continues to attend training classes on all brands of heating and air conditioning equipment. The company stocks plenty of parts to insure prompt and reliable air conditioning repair.



About Kay Heating and Air Conditioning

North Carolina HVAC company Kay Heating and Air Conditioning, owned by Randy Kay and Robert Hamlett, continues to grow as one of the Triad’s oldest family heating and air conditioning contractors. The staff works hard to give customers the best service and installation in the industry. For more information, please visit http://www.kayheating.com.