HVAC Manufacturers Expand with Ultriva's End to End Pull

Cupertino, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/10/2013 -- Ultriva is continuing expansion with a global provider of heating, ventilating and air conditioning (HVAC) systems. The $61 billion Heating and Air Conditioning industry is heavily influenced by activity in the construction market, with the majority of industry income generated from HVAC installations in new residential and nonresidential structures. The recovery and revival of the housing market have put the economic recession in the rearview mirror caused new construction activity to increase dramatically. These factors increase demand for HVAC installations across all construction markets and portends great growth for Ultriva.



Known as a pioneer in kanban solutions, Ultriva CEO Narayan Laksham and the team of technology solutions professionals at the Cupertino-based firm are strongly advocating that HVAC manufacturers integrate with the demand side to streamline the supply chain. This process is “End to End Pull” replenishment, also known as E2E. Laksham expanded, “This is clearly a paradigm shift compared to the constant focus on improving the planning or forecasts using better and superior algorithms. The primary goal of the E2E process is to schedule manufacturing production based on customer demand instead of forecasts while raw materials and components usage at the manufacturing facilities should drive replenishment to the upstream supply chain. This is also known as consumption driven replenishment or electronic kanban loops.”



Ultriva is experiencing rapid growth in HVAC with the wide adoption of E2E globally. Underlying the E2E process is real-time collaboration with the customers and suppliers. On-premise solutions, like MRP and ERP, do a great job for inside the four walls of business. E2E is best-suited outside the four walls of business which is why HVAC are adopting the consumption driven replenishment solution. New features in version 7.6 address some of the specific HVAC sector demands. Ultriva has deployed this type of solution across many large multi-national customers worldwide. To learn more about the Ultriva SaaS version 7.6, go to: http://info.ultriva.com/ultriva-version-76.



About Ultriva

Ultriva’s (http://www.ultriva.com) cloud-based platform leverages and seamlessly integrates with leading ERP and MRP systems, to deliver an end to end pull based replenishment model. Ultriva, based in Cupertino, CA, implemented a global demand driven manufacturing model by providing full visibility, scheduling, and sequencing of production of customer orders. The need for a collaborative transactional portal is essential and E2E allows large multi-national manufacturers to actively collaborate with customers for actual demand and synchronize with suppliers for replenishment. E2E offers a better solution to balancing supply with customer demand through procurement strategies, materials and inventory policies tied to actual demand signals. Many suppliers want to provide sufficient service levels to customers and turn supply replenishment and synchronization into a competitive advantage. The company’s global footprint is increasing rapidly with implementations in wide variety of industry sectors and enterprises such as ATK, CareFusion, Emerson, Ingersoll Rand, McKesson, Magellan, Regal Beloit, Thermo Fisher and more. Follow Ultriva on Twitter at @Ultriva.



Ultriva, Inc.

http://www.ultriva.com

Cynthia Leonard

Marketing Executive

cynthial@ultriva.com

408.961.2495