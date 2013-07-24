Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of HVAC Market in GCC 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) market in Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) to grow at a CAGR of 7.43 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing number of construction activities. The HVAC market in GCC has also been witnessing the increasing use of energy-efficient HVAC systems. However, increasing competition from local vendors could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

HVAC Market in GCC 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the HVAC market in GCC landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this space include Carrier Corp., Daikin Industries Ltd., Ingersoll Rand plc, Johnson Control Inc., and Zamil Industrial Investment Co.

The other vendors mentioned in the report are Dwyer Instruments Inc., LG Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Voltas Ltd.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



Carrier Corp., Daikin Industries Ltd., Ingersoll Rand plc, Johnson Control Inc., Zamil Industrial Investment Co., Dwyer Instruments Inc., LG Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Voltas Ltd.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/127766/hvac-market-in-gcc-2012-2016.html



Contact:

Ana Viste

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

###