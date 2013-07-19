HVAC Market in GCC 2012-2016 Latest Industry Trends, Share, Size Research Report

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2013 -- Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) market in Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) to grow at a CAGR of 7.43 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing number of construction activities. The HVAC market in GCC has also been witnessing the increasing use of energy-efficient HVAC systems. However, increasing competition from local vendors could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



HVAC Market in GCC 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the HVAC market in GCC landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include Carrier Corp., Daikin Industries Ltd., Ingersoll Rand plc, Johnson Control Inc., and Zamil Industrial Investment Co.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Dwyer Instruments Inc., LG Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Voltas Ltd.



