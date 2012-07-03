HVAC MN Company Lyon Sheet Metal & Heating, Inc. Features Energy Efficient Bryant A/C Products

Sauk Rapids, MN -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/03/2012 -- As Central Minnesota residents know quite well, the costs to run an air conditioning unit during the hot summer months can be astronomically high. Even homeowners who try hard to keep their thermostats set to at least 80 degrees and change the unit’s air filters regularly are often shocked to see how costly it can be to operate their A/C during the months of June, July and August.



In many cases, the reasons that air conditioning bills go sky-high during the summer are because the units are old, outdated and not energy efficient. Today’s air conditioners with a SEER of 12 use around 50 percent less energy to create the same amount of cool air as units that were produced in the mid 1970s that have a SEER of 6. Even units that are just 10 years old use a significantly greater amount of power to keep the house cooled off.



A Sauk Rapids company has been getting a lot of attention lately for its full line of Bryant™ air comfort products that can help customers lower their monthly A/C bills. Lyon Sheet Metal & Heating, Inc. is the largest Bryant air conditioning systems dealer in Central Minnesota.



The HVAC MN company serves both retail and commercial customers throughout the Sauk Rapids, St.Cloud, Sartell, Cold Spring, Foley, and St. Joseph areas. Since the day it opened for business, the heating and cooling MN company has prided itself on offering its customers peace of mind by helping make their homes and businesses as comfortable as possible all year long.



For home and business owners who are looking to save money on their bills and upgrade their air conditioning MN based Lyon Sheet Metal & Heating, Inc. is ready, willing and able to help.



“Lyon Sheet Metal, Inc. has been meeting the demands of a changing and growing Central Minnesota community for well over two decades,” an article on the Minnesota air conditioning website noted, adding that the company has met this goal while maintaining its high set of quality standards at a reasonable price, meeting the EPA Standards to protect the environment, as well as maintaining a personal “one on one” relationship with its customers.



“Whether you need to repair or replace your furnace or air conditioner system, you can count on Lyon Sheet Metal & Heating, Inc. to be there when you need us, charge you a fair and honest price and stand behind our work.”



