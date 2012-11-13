HVAC Professional Reveals 5 Little-Known Secrets Customers Use to Get His Services for Less

Riverton, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2012 -- CW Heating and Air Conditioning is a locally owned and operated business that seeks the satisfaction of customers with their services and products. Customer satisfaction, after all, is what determines their reputation and future success. They go the extra mile to give each one of their customers neighborly support and great deals. We recently asked the owner of CW Heating and Air if he would be willing to reveal how his thriftiest customers get the lowest prices. In the spirit of being a good neighbor, he has revealed 5 little-known secrets that customers can use to get his services for less.



5 little-known secrets from CW Heating and Air to help you get the best deal:



1. Present a budget to your servicer and ask what the best system would be for that price.



2. Pay with cash and ask for a discount.



3. Ask about a referral program or about discounts you can receive for referring potential customers.



4. Be clear on what is most important – quality of equipment, efficiency and cost. Then compare pricing with competitors and ask the contractor about matching competitor prices.



5. Never be afraid to negotiate on price. When a customer wants a lower price they can ask “Is that the best price you can give me?” or “Is this the lowest price?”



BONUS: Customers can get together with a group of neighbors who need similar work done and request a group discount or ask the contractor if they could eliminate the service or transport fee.



