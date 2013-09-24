HVDC Transmission Market - by Technology (LCC/VSC), Configuration (Back to Back, Monopolar, Bipolar, Multi-Terminal), Power Rating (Below 500 MW, 501 MW - 999 MW, 1000 MW - 2000 MW & Above 2000 MW), Application, Component & Geography (2013 -

Fast Market Research recommends "HVDC Transmission Market - By Technology (LCC/VSC), Configuration (Back To Back, Monopolar, Bipolar, Multi-Terminal), Power Rating (Below 500 MW, 501 MW - 999 MW, 1000 MW - 2000 MW & Above 2000 MW), Application, Component & Geography (2013 - 2018)" from Markets and Markets, now available