HVW Tech Expects Career Growth for HVAC Technicians in the Next 10 Years

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2013 -- HVW Techexperts announce that the demand for HVAC technicians will gradually increase for the next 10 years. Research shows an estimated 50% increase in demand for energy-efficient buildings. The need is forecasted to grow from $3.1 billion to $6.4 billion before 2020.



More Green Jobs For HVAC Technicians



The HVAC industry is predicted to be one of the fastest growing sectors in the green buildingmarket. That said, the expansion for employment in this particular industry cannot be denied as well. There will be greener pasture for “Green Jobs” seekers for the next 10 years evolving mostly from construction companies, engineering firms and architectural enterprises.



According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment for the specialty trade contracting particularly the HVAC sector is rising. Employment has gone up to 128,000 since September of 2012 both for residential and non-residential market.



Approximately thirty-four percent increaseis estimated to be highly viable on jobs such as mechanics and installers from year 2010 to 2020. And HVAC hiring is seen to go beyond those two positions as the HVAC industry is expected to employ thousands of qualified people for the next years, thus, the possibility of other career paths.



More HVAC Career Paths



Green Job opportunities would include project managers, fleet managers, service managers, human resource, payroll, technicians and a lot more. People who are seeking a more rewarding career must start considering this path – HVAC Technician, HVW Tech representative said.



The demand for residential and commercial Heating and Air Conditioning services, installation and maintenance is booming in various States including North Carolina, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Illinois, California, and Ohio just to name a few.



HVAC Technician’s Better Income Opportunities



HVW Tech said that HVAC technician career is looking at a more remunerative pay, benefits, training programs and long-term employment opportunities. However, due to the increasing demand of employment, business owners are also very meticulous in their hiring process.



HVAC Technician Certification



Competition among HVAC professionals are likewise escalating in number. As such, technicians must educate themselves or undergo training programs through formal apprenticeship. To do so, one must have at least a high school diploma or GED.



There are various ways where an individual can get certification from. LEED or The Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design offers LEED Green Associate and LEED AP to anyone seeking specialty programs or credentials.



ASHRAE or The American Society of Heating, Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Engineers can also offer HVAC and Refrigeration certification. This is for people yearning to have certification on indoor air quality and sustainability energy-efficient building.



NATE (North American Technician Excellence) is a body that conducts HVAC testing and provides certification to the top technicians of the HVAC industry.



HVW Techannounces this Green job opportunities to create awareness to the abounding jobless individuals around the world. With the high demand of HVAC technicians, many families can expect a better life these coming years.



About HVW Tech

HVW Tech is the leading online resource on HVAC careers, established in 1998. For more info please visit http://www.hvwtech.com/



Contact:

Scott Lane

HVW Tech, Owner

press@hvwtech.com

http://www.hvwtech.com/