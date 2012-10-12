Hyalein (Dry Eye Syndrome) - Analysis and Forecasts to 2022 New Report

Hyalein (Dry Eye Syndrome) - Analysis and Forecasts to 2022 provides Hyalein sales forecasts for Japan. In addition, it covers detailed clinical assessment of the drug, factors impacting drug sales, competitive landscape, and analysis of sales performance during the forecast period (2012-2022). The report also includes information on Dry Eye Syndrome. This report is built using data and information sourced from GlobalData’s proprietary databases, primary and secondary research using Company’s corporate website, SEC filings, investor presentations and featured press releases, both from company and industry-specific third party sources, put together with in-house analysis, by GlobalData's team of industry experts.



Scope



- Therapy area profile including patient population for the Japan.

- Analysis and review of Hyalein including sales data

- Qualitative and quantitative assessment of market space

- Analysis of the trends, drivers and restraints shaping and defining the markets

- In-depth analysis of Hyalein Liquid including efficacy, safety, pricing, competition and other details which influence its sales potential

- Detailed sales forecast for 2012-2022 for Hyalein in Japan



Reasons to buy



- Understand and capitalize by identifying products that are most likely to ensure a robust return

- Stay ahead of competition by understanding the changing competitive landscape

- Effectively plan your M&A and partnership strategies by identifying drugs with the most promising sales potential

- Make more informed business decisions from insightful and in-depth analysis of the drug’s performance

- Examine the historical sales performance of a drug in Japan

- Obtain sales forecast for currently marketed/pipeline drug for 2012-2022 for Japan



Keywords



Hyalein,sodium hyaluronate ophthalmic,Santen Pharmaceuticals,eye lubricant ,dry eye syndrome



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