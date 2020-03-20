Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2020 -- The increasing demand for aesthetically improving appearance to match the beauty standards of today is boosting the global hyaluronic acid based dermal fillers market, says Fortune Business Insights in their new study. The study is titled," Hyaluronic Acid Based Dermal Fillers Market: Global Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecasts, 2019 – 2026". On the basis of application, the wrinkle correction treatment is prognosticated to hold the highest market share in the global hyaluronic acid based dermal fillers market. This is attributable to the fact that wrinkle correction treatment helps in removing facial lines and tightens skin, ensuring the skin to remain at its best for a longer period of time. This, coupled with the minimal risk of allergies associated with dermal fillers for wrinkle correction treatment, will help this segment remain dominant during the forecast period. According to the report, the global hyaluronic acid based dermal fillers market is anticipated to reach a valuation worth US$ 4,884.6 Mn by the end of 2026 from US$ 2,680.9 Mn in 2018. The market is expected to rise at a CAGR of 7.8% within the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.



Gain More Insights into the Hyaluronic Acid Based Dermal Fillers Market Research Report



Some of the Main Key Players Covered in the Report



ALLERGAN

Merz Pharma

Galderma laboratories

Sinclair Pharma

BioPlus Co., Ltd.

Bioxis pharmaceuticals

SCULPT Luxury Dermal Fillers LTD

Korman

Prollenium Medical Technologies

CANDELA CORPORATION

Suneva Medical

Anika Therapeutics, Inc



Lesser Chances of Adverse Reactions and Assurance of Long Lasting Beauty to Fuel Demand



The global market for hyaluronic acid-based dermal fillers has witnessed remarkable growth in the last couple of years. A major cause of this is the immense rising concerns about maintaining beauty standards in both men and women. The ever-evolving beauty standards have impelled people to opt for treatment to either smoothen the skin texture or correct wrinkles, enhance lips, and other cosmetic procedures to enhance physical appearance.In addition to that, the assurance of less chances of adverse reactions from these treatment methods has fueled the demand for hyaluronic acid based dermal fillers in the market. This, accompanied by the increase in demand for aesthetics and rise in awareness about hyaluronic acid based dermal fillers, is driving the market globally.



However, the market may face challenges in terms of high cost of dermal filling procedures. Nevertheless, the increase in technology to produce injected fillers for the skin, coupled with the rise in disposable incomes of the people have encouraged people to opt for dermal filling procedures. This is presumed to open new growth opportunities for the global market in the long run.



Request A Sample Copy - Hyaluronic Acid Based Dermal Fillers Market Report



Asia Pacific to Emerge as Fastest Growing Region with Rising Demand in China



Fortune Business Insights foresees the global hyaluronic acid based dermal fillers market to be dominated by North America, with a market value of US$ 1,221.6 Mn in 2018. This is owing to the rising demand for advanced hyaluronic acid based dermal fillers as they contain a natural material that is already present in the human body. However, the rapidly increasing beauty standards in Asian countries such as India, South Korea, China, and Japan may flip tables and help Asia Pacific emerge as the dominant region, during the forecast period. Among nations of Asia Pacific, China is anticipated to be leading the global hyaluronic acid based dermal fillers market in terms of growth owing to the increasing number of dermal filling surgeries conducted in the nation. Furthermore, there are no stringentregulations imposed on dermal fillers or any other beauty treatment methods which further propels their demand in China, and this is predicted to be a major factor helping the market in Asia Pacific to emerge dominant in the coming years.



Some of the players operating in the global hyaluronic acid based dermal fillers market are SCULPT Luxury Hyaluronic Acid Based Dermal Fillers LTD, Sinclair Pharma, Prollenium Medical Technologies, Anika Therapeutics, Inc., Galderma laboratories, Suneva Medical, BioPlus Co., Ltd., Bioxis pharmaceuticals, DR. Korman, CANDELA CORPORATION, Merz Pharma, among others.



TOC Followed by:



Introduction

1.1. Research Scope



1.2. Market Segmentation



1.3. Research Methodology



1.4. Definitions and Assumptions



Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

3.1. Market Drivers



3.2. Market Restraints



3.3. Market Opportunities



Key Insights

4.1. Overview of the Number of Hyaluronic Acid Based Dermal Fillers Procedures by Key Countries



4.2. Overview of Regulatory Scenario by Key Countries



4.3. Overview of Reimbursement Scenario by Key Countries



4.4. New Product Launches



4.5. Pipeline Analysis



4.6. Key Industry Developments



Global Hyaluronic Acid Based Dermal Fillers Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025

5.1. Key Findings / Summary



5.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Crosslinking Type



5.2.1. Monophasic



5.2.2. Biphasic



5.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application



5.3.1. Scar Treatment



5.3.2. Wrinkle Correction Treatment



5.3.3. Lip Enhancement



5.3.4. Restoration of Volume/ Fullness



5.3.5. Others



5.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User



5.4.1. Specialty & Dermatology Clinics



5.4.2.Hospitals & Clinics



5.4.3. Others



5.5. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region



5.5.1. North America



5.5.2. Europe



5.5.3. Asia Pacific



5.5.4. Latin America



5.5.5. Middle East & Africa



Continued...



More Trending Topics from Fortune Business Insights:



Cardiovascular Stents Market to Exhibit 6.6% CAGR, Development of Bioresorbable Stents to Boost Market, Says Fortune Business Insights



Veterinary Drugs Market to reach US$ 27,570.0 Mn by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.6% | Exclusive Report by Fortune Business Insights



Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD) Augmentation Therapy Market to Reach US$ 1959.8 Mn by 2026, Favoured by Grifols' Worldwide Promotion for AlfaCare, Says Fortune Business Insights



About Fortune Business Insights

Fortune Business Insights offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.



Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.



At Fortune Business Insights we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.



Contact Us:



Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.



308, Supreme Headquarters,



Survey No. 36, Baner,



Pune-Bangalore Highway,



Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.



Phone:



US :+1 424 253 0390



UK : +44 2071 939123



APAC : +91 744 740 1245



Email:sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com



Linkedin | Twitter | BLogs