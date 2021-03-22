Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/22/2021 -- Due to its significant contribution to proliferation and migration of cells, the global market for hyaluronic acid products has reported rapid expansion over the years. In 2012, the global market for hyaluronic acid products stood at US$5.32 billion and, according to the calculation of analysts at TMR, the market is rising at a CAGR of 9.2% over the period from 2013 to 2019 and is projected to reach US$9.85 billion by 2019.



The report studies the global market for hyaluronic acid products on the basis of the types of products, applications, and regional markets.



Based on product types, the markets for single-injection, three-injection, and five-injection cycles are the major segments of this market, while by application, the key market segments of the global hyaluronic acid products industry are the markets for dermal fillers, osteoarthritis, ophthalmic surgery, and vesicoureteral reflux (VUR).



Regionally, the hyaluronic acid products market is spread across the markets in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World.



This report is prepared after extensive research carried out by market experts at TMR, considering the historic and current performance of the global market for hyaluronic acid products. Existing trends and future prospects of this market are also analyzed in detail in this study. The publication has considerable value for players, consultants, and stakeholders functioning in this market and will assist them in taking rewarding decision for their businesses.



Overview of the global market hyaluronic acid products



The global market for hyaluronic acid products is primarily driven by the rapid rise in the geriatric population all over the world, resulting in increasing demand for anti-ageing processes. The raised awareness among patients about the benefits of hyaluronic acid products and soaring demand for minimally invasive surgeries are also adding to the growth of this market.



Product-wise, the five-injection cycle market dominates the global market hyaluronic acid products industry at present. However, the single-injection market segment is reporting the highest growth rate during the forecast period.



By application, the market for dermal fillers leads the worldwide hyaluronic acid products market and is followed by the markets for osteoarthritis and vesicoureteral reflux. The application of hyaluronic acid products for vesicoureteral reflux is reporting the highest growth rate and is rising at a CAGR of 12.0% over the period of 2013-2019.



Regionally, the hyaluronic acid products market in North America accounts for the largest share in the global market and is followed by the market in Europe. Further, the market in Asia Pacific is identified as the most attractive hyaluronic acid products market over the forecast period.



Companies mentioned in the research report



Alcon, Inc., Anika Therapeutics, Inc., Allergan, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Fidia Farmaceutici SpA, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Inc., GALDERMA S.A., LifeCore Biomedical LLC, Hyaltech Ltd., Meiji Seika Pharma Co., Ltd., Sanofi, Merz Aesthetics, Inc., Salix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Shanghai Jingfeng Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Seikagaku Corp., Smith & Nephew plc., Zimmer Holdings, Inc., and TRB Chemedica Int. SA are the major players operating in the global market for hyaluronic acid products.



Producers of hyaluronic acid products are extensively engaged in research and development with the aim of coming up with highly advanced and cost-effective products in order to gain a competitive edge over peers.