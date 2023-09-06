Hybrid and EV Insurance Market to Witness Massive Growth by 2029 : AXA, Allianz, Metromile

Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2023 -- A new research study on Global Hybrid and EV Insurance Market is added by HTF MI in its repository with an aim to offer a complete assessment of the factors influencing and overall market growth trend. The study covers the latest development insights with disrupted trends and breakdown of Hybrid and EV Insurance products and offering correlated with macro-economic headwinds and slowdown. Quantitative statistics with qualitative reasoning related to market size, share, and growth influencing factors of Hybrid and EV Insurance market are evaluated with Pre and Post 2023 by studying market dominant and emerging player's ecosystem. Some of the leading players that are listed in the study are Allianz SE (Germany), AXA SA (France), Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (United States), Farmers Insurance Exchange (United States), GEICO (United States), Liberty Mutual Group (United States), MAPFRE S.A. (Spain), MetLife Inc. (United States), Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Ltd. (China), Progressive Corporation (United States), State Farm Insurance (United States), The Travelers Indemnity Company (United States), Metromile (United States), Allstate Insurance Company (United States), Mercury Insurance Group (United States).



The global Hybrid and EV Insurance market may touch new levels of USD 211.76 Billion in 2029, exhibiting at a CAGR of 41.3% backed by increasing market development activities in the industry. The current market size is seen at USD 65.3 Billion as per latest publication of HTF MI.



Definition:

Hybrid and electric vehicle (EV) insurance refers to specialized insurance coverage designed specifically for hybrid vehicles, plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHEVs), and battery electric vehicles (BEVs). It provides financial protection to owners of these vehicles against potential risks and damages associated with owning and operating hybrid and electric vehicles. This coverage protects against damage caused by collisions with other vehicles or objects, as well as damage resulting from non-collision incidents such as theft, vandalism, fire, or natural disasters. Liability coverage is typically included in hybrid and EV insurance policies and provides protection in the event of injury or property damage caused by the insured vehicle to third parties. Medical payments coverage helps cover medical expenses for injuries sustained by the driver and passengers of the insured hybrid or electric vehicle, regardless of fault. Some hybrid and EV insurance policies may offer additional coverage specifically tailored for components unique to electric vehicles, such as the battery pack, charging infrastructure, or specialized repairs.



Market Trends:



- Increasing adoption of hybrid and electric vehicles, leading to a growing demand for specialized insurance coverage.

- Development of usage-based insurance (UBI) models that leverage telematics data from hybrid and EVs to offer personalized and risk-based premiums.

- Integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies for more accurate risk assessment and pricing.

- Expansion of insurance offerings to include coverage for battery-related risks, charging infrastructure, and specialized repairs for hybrid and EVs.

- Introduction of innovative insurance products and policies tailored specifically for hybrid and electric vehicles.



Market Drivers:



- Government incentives and regulations promoting the adoption of hybrid and electric vehicles.

- Increasing consumer awareness of environmental issues and a shift towards eco-friendly transportation options.

- Advancements in battery technology, leading to longer ranges and improved performance of hybrid and electric vehicles.

- Expansion of charging infrastructure networks, enhancing the practicality and accessibility of owning hybrid and EVs.

- Rising concerns about the potential high cost of repairs and replacements for hybrid and EV components, leading to the need for specialized insurance coverage.



Market Opportunities:



- Development of tailored insurance products and packages for hybrid and electric vehicle owners, offering comprehensive coverage and unique benefits.

- Offering specialized coverage for charging infrastructure, battery warranty, and related equipment.

- Customizing premiums based on driving behavior, charging patterns, and battery usage data collected from connected vehicles.

- Collaboration with automakers and charging infrastructure providers to offer bundled insurance coverage and services at the point of vehicle purchase.

- Providing insurance solutions for commercial fleets and ridesharing services that operate hybrid and electric vehicles.



Target Audience:



- Hybrid and EV InsuranceCompanies

- Hybrid and EV Insurance Agents

- Regulatory Bodies

- Potential Investors

- New Entrants

- Research and Development Institutes

- Others



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Global Hybrid and EV Insurance Market Breakdown by Application (Hybrid Vehicles, Plug-in Hybrid Vehicles, Battery Electric Vehicles, Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles) by Type (Liability Insurance, Collision Insurance, Comprehensive Insurance, Others) by Coverage Type (Accidental Damage, Theft or Malicious Damage, Car Battery & Auto Parts Replacement) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA)



