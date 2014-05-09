Hybrid Cars Market - Global Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2014 -- Transparency Market Research Reports included a detailed market survey and analysis trends on “Hybrid Cars Market”. This report also includes more info about basic overview of the industry including definitions, applications and global market industry structure.The growing concern over the increasing carbon emissions has forced global automobile industry to develop advance and better vehicles running on alternative fuels. The factors such as Volatile Oil Prices, Shrinking of Fuel Reserves, Government Support and European Emission Standards are some of the factors driving the hybrid cars market. The report anticipates global hybrid automobile industry will witness a CAGR of more than 20 % over the period of 2012-2018. Government support will play a vital role in the growth of this industry.



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This research report analyzes the Hybrid Cars market depending on various segments and major geographies. This detailed study includes trend analysis, market numbers, industry growth drivers and restraints along with the future market projections. This market research report includes analysis of current developments, Porter’s five force analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. Report also discusses the importance of macro and minor factors important for existing market players and new entrants.



The Hybrid Cars market is generally segmented as follows:



By Types of Hybrid Cars

Parallel Hybrid Cars

Series Hybrid Cars

Series/Parallel Hybrid Cars

Two-mode or Dual-mode Hybrid Cars

Plug-in Hybrid Cars



These segments analysis will provide you with market tables, drivers, restraints and opportunities along with the information of key players and competitive landscape.



The major geographies analyzed under this research study are North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Rest of the World.



The major players in Hybrid Cars industry are Ford, General Motors, Honda, Lexus, Mercedes, Nissan and Toyota among the others.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends.



Geographies analyzed under this research report include

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of

Market growth drivers

Factors limiting market growth

Current market trends

Market structure

Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



More Reports on Energy & Mining Market: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/energy-market-reports-3.html



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