Hybrid Cars Market - Global Industry Size, Market Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecasts 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2012 -- The growing concern over the increasing carbon emissions has forced global automobile industry to develop advance and better vehicles running on alternative fuels. The factors such as Volatile Oil Prices, Shrinking of Fuel Reserves, Government Support and European Emission Standards are some of the factors driving the hybrid cars market. The report anticipates global hybrid automobile industry will witness a CAGR of more than 20 % over the period of 2012-2018. Government support will play a vital role in the growth of this industry.



This research report analyzes the Hybrid Cars market depending on various segments and major geographies. This detailed study includes trend analysis, market numbers, industry growth drivers and restraints along with the future market projections. This market research report includes analysis of current developments, Porter’s five force analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. Report also discusses the importance of macro and minor factors important for existing market players and new entrants.



The Hybrid Cars market is generally segmented as follows:



By Types of Hybrid Cars



- Parallel Hybrid Cars

- Series Hybrid Cars

- Series/Parallel Hybrid Cars

- Two-mode or Dual-mode Hybrid Cars

- Plug-in Hybrid Cars



These segments analysis will provide you with market tables, drivers, restraints and opportunities along with the information of key players and competitive landscape. The major geographies analyzed under this research study are North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Rest of the World.The major players in Hybrid Cars industry are Ford, General Motors, Honda, Lexus, Mercedes, Nissan and Toyota among the others.



