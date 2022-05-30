Hybrid Cloud Computing Market Is Going to Boom : Microsoft, Alibaba, Fujitsu

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Hybrid Cloud Computing Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Hybrid Cloud Computing market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.



Key Players in This Report Include:

AWS (United States), IBM (United States), Microsoft (United States), Oracle (United States), Google (United States), Cisco Systems (United States), VMware (United States), Alibaba (China), Equinix (United States), Rackspace (United States), Fujitsu (Japan)



Definition:

The global Hybrid Cloud Computing market is expected to witness high demand in the forecasted period due to increasing adoption by enterprises. According to expertise, approximately 80 percent of organizations are predicted to migrate toward the cloud, hosting, and colocation services by 2025. A hybrid cloud is an integrated cloud service, which utilizes both, private and public clouds to perform distinct functions within the same organization. It provides various benefits including flexibility, security, cost-efficiency, and scalability. Also, approx. 22% of enterprise workloads will be handled by hybrid cloud platforms by 2020." The Paas and Iaas services are dominating the global market due to the rising demand for developing, testing, and managing applications. According to the Cloud Computing report on International Trade administration 2016, "the revenue for IaaS and PaaS will exceed USD55 billion and likely surpass the revenue for servers by 2020." Additionally, increasing demand for cloud services owing to the CORONA virus crises is act as the major driver of the global market. The impact of CORONA includes an increasing number of 'Work From Home' situations across the world, the increasing popularity of video gaming, growing inclination towards online video streaming will help to boost cloud computing market and similarly hybrid cloud computing market.



Market Trends:

High Demand for More Computational Power

Growing Focus to Avoid Vendor Lock-In



Market Drivers:

High Demand in Digital Services and Their Application

Increasing Demand for Agile Computing

Rising Consumer Preferences towards Hybrid Cloud



Market Opportunities:

Introduction Of Hybrid IT Services such as cloud Consulting, Implementation, Migration, Automation, Containerization as a service, Complete Managed Services, and Others



The Global Hybrid Cloud Computing Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Service Model (Software as a Service (SAAS), Infrastructure as a Service (IAAS), Platform as a Service (PAAS)), Industry Vertical (IT & Telecom, Healthcare, BFSI, Retail, Government, Media & entertainment, Transportation & Logistics, Manufacturing, Others), Component (Solution (Hardware, Software), Services (Cloud Management and Orchestration, Disaster Recovery, Hybrid Hosting)), Organisation Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Enterprises), Service Type (Cloud management and orchestration, Disaster recovery, Hybrid hosting)



Global Hybrid Cloud Computing market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



Objectives of the Report

- -To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the Hybrid Cloud Computing market by value and volume.

- -To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Hybrid Cloud Computing

- -To showcase the development of the Hybrid Cloud Computing market in different parts of the world.

- -To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Hybrid Cloud Computing market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.

- -To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Hybrid Cloud Computing

- -To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Hybrid Cloud Computing market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.



Major highlights from Table of Contents:



Hybrid Cloud Computing Market Study Coverage:

- It includes major manufacturers, emerging player's growth story, and major business segments of Hybrid Cloud Computing market, years considered, and research objectives. Additionally, segmentation on the basis of the type of product, application, and technology.

- Hybrid Cloud Computing Market Executive Summary: It gives a summary of overall studies, growth rate, available market, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues, and macroscopic indicators.

- Hybrid Cloud Computing Market Production by Region Hybrid Cloud Computing Market Profile of Manufacturers-players are studied on the basis of SWOT, their products, production, value, financials, and other vital factors.

- Key Points Covered in Hybrid Cloud Computing Market Report:

- Hybrid Cloud Computing Overview, Definition and Classification Market drivers and barriers

- Hybrid Cloud Computing Market Competition by Manufacturers

- Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Hybrid Cloud Computing Market

- Hybrid Cloud Computing Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2021-2027)

- Hybrid Cloud Computing Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2021-2027)

- Hybrid Cloud Computing Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis Hybrid Cloud Computing Manufacturing Cost Analysis, Industrial/Supply Chain Analysis, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Marketing

- Strategy by Key Manufacturers/Players, Connected Distributors/Traders Standardization, Regulatory and collaborative initiatives, Industry road map and value chain Market Effect Factors Analysis.



Key questions answered

- How feasible is Hybrid Cloud Computing market for long-term investment?

- What are influencing factors driving the demand for Hybrid Cloud Computing near future?

- What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Hybrid Cloud Computing market growth?

- What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?



