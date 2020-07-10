Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2020 -- HTF Market Intelligence released a new research report of 100 pages on title 'Global Hybrid Cloud Computing Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025' with detailed analysis, forecast and strategies. The study covers key regions that includes North America, South & Central America, Middle East & Africa, Europe, Asia-Pacific and important players such as AWS (United States), IBM (United States), Microsoft (United States) etc.



Request a sample report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/sample-report/1881867-global-hybrid-cloud-computing-market



Summary

Global Hybrid Cloud Computing Market Overview:

Hybrid Cloud is an integrated cloud service. It is an infrastructure that contains links between one cloud managed by the user and at least another cloud managed by a third party. Additionally, it is using both private as well as public clouds to execute different tasks within the similar organization. The main advantage of hybrid cloud is agility. Hybrid cloud storage is a method to handling storage that utilize both local & off-site resources. More Adoption of hybrid IT services will help to boost global hybrid cloud market.



The market study is broken down and major geographies with country level splits. According to HTF MI, the Global Hybrid Cloud Computing market is expected to see growth rate of 21.9%



AWS (United States), IBM (United States), Microsoft (United States), Oracle (United States), Google (United States), Cisco Systems (United States), VMware (United States), Alibaba (China), Equinix (United States), Rackspace (United States) and Fujitsu (Japan) are some of the key players that are part of study coverage. Additionally, the Players which are also part of the research are NetApp (United States), Atos (United States), CenturyLink (Louisiana), HPE (United States), DXC (United States), RightScale (United States), Micro Focus (United States), NTT Communications (Japan), Dell EMC (United States), Citrix (United States), Pure Storage (United States), Unitas Global (United States) and Quest Software (United States).



View Detailed Table of Content @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/reports/1881867-global-hybrid-cloud-computing-market



Market Drivers

High Demand in Digital Services and Their Application

Increasing Demand for Agile Computing

Rising Consumer Preferences towards Hybrid Cloud



Market Trend

High Adoption Of Hybrid IT Services

Growing Focus to Avoid Vender Lock In



Restraints

Growing Network Complications

Lack of Awareness about Privacy As Well As Data Protection



Market Highlights

On 20 September 2018, Oracle has acquired Iridize, a leading enterprise platform for personalized and contextual user onboarding and training for cloud applications.

On 4th June 2018, Microsoft Corp. has acquired GitHub, the world's leading software development platform where more than 28 million developers learn, share and collaborate to create the future. The deal was established for 7.5 Billion Dollars.



On 19th December 2018, Oracle has launched a hybrid cloud solution for its own cloud. and On 8th November 2018, Cisco and AWS are partnered to launch a new solution built for Amazon Web Services (AWS) that makes running new containerized applications simple. The Cisco Hybrid Solution for Kubernetes on AWS allows clienteles to securely deploy, connect, and monitor containerized applications in Kubernetes clusters constantly across private data centers and the AWS cloud.



Available Customization:

Data related to EXIM [Export- Import], production & consumption by country or regional level break-up can be provided based on client request**

** Confirmation on availability of data would be informed prior purchase



Research Methodology:

The top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to estimate and validate the size of the Global Hybrid Cloud Computing market.

In order to reach an exhaustive list of functional and relevant players various industry classification standards are closely followed such as NAICS, ICB, SIC to penetrate deep in important geographies by players and a thorough validation test is conducted to reach most relevant players for survey in Hybrid Cloud Computing market.

In order to make priority list sorting is done based on revenue generated based on latest reporting with the help of paid databases such as Factiva, Bloomberg etc.

Finally the questionnaire is set and specifically designed to address all the necessities for primary data collection after getting prior appointment> by targeting key target audience that includes Cloud vendors , Application design and development services providers , System integrators/migration services providers , Investors , Government Regulatory Bodies , Private and Government Research Organizations and Others.

This helps us to gather the data for the playersÂ' revenue, operating cycle and expense, profit along with product or service growth etc.

Almost 70-80% of data is collected through primary medium and further validation is done through various secondary sources that includes Regulators, World Bank, Association, Company Website, SEC filings, OTC BB, USPTO, EPO, Annual reports, press releases etc.



Get Customization in the Report, Enquire Now @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/enquiry-before-buy/1881867-global-hybrid-cloud-computing-market



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Hybrid Cloud Computing Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Hybrid Cloud Computing market. (Introduction, Scope of the Report)Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Hybrid Cloud Computing Market. (Introduction)

Chapter 3:



....Continued



Buy this report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/buy-now?format=1&report=1881867



Thanks for reading this article, you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.