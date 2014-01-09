Hybrid Cloud Market by (Cloud Management, Cloud Security) Expected to Reach $79.54 Billion & to Grow at a CAGR of 30.19% by 2018

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/09/2014 -- According to a new market research report "Hybrid Cloud Market by Delivery Models (Saas, Paas, Iaas), by Cloud Management (Cloud Bursting, Cloud Orchestration), by Cloud Security (Network Security, Data Security, Physical Security - Global Advancements, Market Forecasts & Analysis (2013 – 2018)", the Hybrid cloud Market is expected to reach $79.54 billion by 2018 at a CAGR of 30.19% from 2013 to 2018. MarketsandMarkets have segmented the Hybrid cloud market based on its types, delivery models and end users. The study provides in depth analysis of the various technology trends, standards and its role in the various industries across different geographies.



Browse more than 139 market data tables 103 figures spread through 345 pages and in-depth TOC on "Hybrid Cloud Market by Delivery Models (Saas, Paas, Iaas), by Cloud Management (Cloud Bursting, Cloud Orchestration), by Cloud Security (Network Security, Data Security, Physical Security - Global Advancements, Market Forecasts & Analysis (2013 – 2018)"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/hybrid-cloud-market-1150.html



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Over the next three years, strategic technology trends such as hybrid cloud deployments and diversified infrastructure integration would have a major impact on enterprises. Access to on-demand resource provisioning, coupled with in-house data security drives the hybrid cloud market. This enables organizations to save costs on IT infrastructure. Futhermore, business continuity is achieved through hybrid cloud deployment as it provides round the clock, reliable resource availability. As a hybrid cloud solution offers the combined benefits of heterogeneous systems and traditional systems, we see a major adoption of it across organizations.



The Hybrid cloud Market is expected to grow to $79.54 billion by 2018, at an estimated CAGR of 30.91% from 2013 to 2018. The market is segmented by types: Hardware, Software and Service type. By delivery models: SaaS, PaaS, IaaS. The market is also segmented based on the size of the organization (Small and Medium businesses and Enterprises) where they are deployed. The market by verticals is classified on the basis of 7 segments; Government & Public sector, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, Telecommunication & IT, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Consumer Goods & Retail, Media & Entertainment and Others. Key market players such as AWS, Dell, HP, Equinix, VMware, Rightscale, among others are profiled in the report.



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