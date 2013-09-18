Fast Market Research recommends "Hybrid Cloud Market by Delivery Models (Saas, Paas, Iaas), by Cloud Management (Cloud Bursting, Cloud Orchestration), by Cloud Security (Network Security, Data Security, Physical Security - Global Advancements, Market Forecasts & Analysis (2013 - 2018)" from Markets and Markets, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- In todays business environment, organizations strive to meet the constantly changing global business dynamics. Most of the organizations view IT as a tool to be agile and to have a sustainable business success. At the same time, rising IT costs have become a major concern and cost cutting is the current business objective of corporations. Public cloud services have revolutionized the IT industry and have encouraged organizations of all sizes to implement advanced technologies in computing at lesser cost. However, enterprises migrated to private cloud due to security/privacy issue and loss of control over data. Besides, cloud providers have stepped forward and have implemented a hybrid cloud solution which combines the benefits of two or more of the clouds and to mitigate the security/ privacy concerns.
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The Global report provides a detailed research study which exhibits the issues around the cloud selection and how companies leverage the composition of two or more clouds to support cloud bursting at peak times. Major players such as, Hewlett- Packard, IBM, Amazon, Dell, Rackspace Inc, Intel, Equinix and others are profiled in the report. The report also provides the market trends, market dynamics, technology road maps, opportunity plots, regional and competitive analysis of the market.
Scope of the Report
This research report categorizes the global market for market for forecasting the revenues and analyzing the trends in each of the following sub-markets:
On the basis of types:
Hardwares
Softwares
Services
On the basis of hybrid cloud by delivery models:
SaaS
PaaS
IaaS
On the basis of Organization Size:
Small and Medium Businesses
Enterprises
On the basis of Verticals Type
The market by verticals is classified on the basis of 6 segments; Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, Telecommunication & IT, Government & Public sector, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Consumer Goods & Retail, Media & Entertainment and Others.
On the basis of geography
North America (NA)
Europe (EU)
Middle-East Africa (MEA)
Asia-Pacific (APAC)
Latin America (LA)
Each section provides market data, market dynamics (drivers, restraints, trends and opportunities), key players, and competitive outlook. This report provides 97 market tables covering all sub-segments and micro-markets. In addition, the report provides 21 company profiles representing various sub-segments.
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