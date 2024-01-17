Hybrid Cloud Technologies Market May Set Massive Growth by 2030

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/17/2024 -- The Latest research coverage on Hybrid Cloud Technologies Market provides a detailed overview and accurate market size. The study is designed considering current and historical trends, market development and business strategies taken up by leaders and new industry players entering the market. Furthermore, study includes an in-depth analysis of global and regional markets along with country level market size breakdown to identify potential gaps and opportunities to better investigate market status, development activity, value and growth patterns.



IBM (United States), Microsoft (United States), Cisco Systems (United States), AWS (United States), Oracle (United States), Google (United States), VMware (United States), Alibaba (China), Equinix (United States), Rackspace (United States)



A hybrid cloud is a solution that combines a private cloud with one or more public cloud services, with proprietary software enabling communication between each distinct service. It refers to mixed computing, storage, and services environment made up of on-premises infrastructure, private cloud services, and a public cloud such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) or Microsoft Azure with orchestration among the various platforms. It relies on a single plane of management, unlike a multi-cloud strategy wherein admins must manage each cloud environment separately.



In July 2019, IBM and Red Hat announced that they have closed the transaction under which IBM acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Red Hat. The acquisition redefines the cloud market for business.



by Application (Small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs), Large enterprises), Vertical (BFSI, IT and Telecommunications, Healthcare, Retail, Media and entertainment, Manufacturing, Government, Transportation, Others (travel and hospitality, and education)), Service Model (Infrastructure-as-a-Service, Platform-as-a-Service, Software-as-a-Service), Component (Solution, Services), Service Type (Cloud management and orchestration, Disaster recovery, Hybrid hosting)



Market Trends:

Increasing Focus to Avoid Vendor Lock-In.



Opportunities:

Growing Demand for More Computational Power

Growth in Digital Services and Their Applications



Market Drivers:

Growing Demand for Agile, Scalable and Cost-Effective Computing

Rising Need for Interoperability Standards Between Cloud Services and Existing Systems



Challenges:

Secured Integration of Cloud and on-Premise Application Workloads

Workload Complexities in Hybrid Cloud Environment



