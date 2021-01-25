New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/25/2021 -- The Hybrid Composites Market is expected to reach USD 1.49 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The Hybrid Composites Market is anticipated to show robust growth during the forecast period. The key factors driving the market are the ability to balance cost and performance characteristics which tend to stimulate the market globally.



Get Free Sample PDF (including full TOC, Tables, and Figures) of Hybrid Composites Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1803



Leading Players Profiled in the Report Include:



Hexcel Corporation, SGL Carbon SE, Exel Group World Wide, TEIJIN LIMITED, Solvay, Gurit, Innegra Technologies, LLC, PlastiComp, Inc., Royal DSM N.V, General Electric



Hybrid composites are distinguished mainly from other fabrics based on specific technical functions that need particular performance characteristics such as high durability and stability and exceptional resistance to flames, heat, and chemical agents. The balance in cost and performance provided by the hybrid composites is a significant factor propelling this market.



The durability of hybrid composites are dependent on the breakdown pressure of individual fibers. Most hybrid results are achieved when the fibers which are highly strain compatible. Hybrid composites provide more extensive opportunities to control material strength, stiffness, and cost. The growing demand for lightweight aircraft and vehicles across the globe due to stringent controls for environment protection by the European Chemicals Agency and the US Environmental Protection Agency is one of the fundamental factors supporting the growth of hybrid composites market.



APAC is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR of 15.9% during the forecast period. This growth is due to the growing demand from wind energy, automotive & transportation end-use enterprises. The ever increasing focus towards large automotive manufacturing is a critical factor leading to the growth of the market in this region.



Further key findings from the report suggest



The Hybrid Composites Market is estimated to reach USD 1.49 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 14.8% during the forecast period.



The carbon/glass and glass/carbon fiber accounts for the largest share of 36.7% of the market in 2018.



Carbon/glass fibers are often used in the manufacturing of spare seatbacks, door panels, tire lining, boot liner, among others. It also shows high draping capacity, making it perfect for automotive manufacturers. These components help in decreasing vehicle weight and hence increases fuel efficiency.



The automotive and transportation end user segment accounts for the largest share of 27.3% of the market in 2018.



The thermoset resin type is expected to witness a higher CAGR of 14.8% during the forecast period.



The European market accounts for the largest market share of 26.2% of the market in 2018 and is expected to provide lucrative growth towards the global market, due to the presence of prominent automotive and aerospace & defense equipment manufacturers leading massive demand for hybrid fabrics in the region.



Various players are developing strategies to mark their presence in the industry.



Solvay developed a new hybrid composite material in October 2017. The composite is produced using a mixture of fibers, namely carbon and glass. The resin applied is polyarylamide. The development has supported the company to enhance its presence in the hybrid composites market.



Get Attractive Discount @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/1803



For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the market on the basis of Resin Type, Fiber, End User, and region:



Resin Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Thermoset

Thermoplastic



Fiber Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Carbon/Glass and Glass/Carbon

Aramid/Carbon

HMPP/Carbon

UHMWPE/Carbon

Others



End User Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Automotive & Transportation

Marine

Aerospace & Defense

Wind Energy

Others



Regional Outlook (Volume, Square Meters; and Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Browse Complete Report "Hybrid Composites Market" @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/hybrid-composites-market



Table of contents



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Hybrid Composites Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Hybrid Composites Market Resin Type Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



Continued…



Read More Reports:-



Food and Beverage Disinfection Market Size



Drug Eluting Stent Market Share



Neuroleptics Market Trends



Geosynthetics Market Growth



Phototherapy Market Analysis



Medical Foods Market Business Opportunities



About Reports and Data



Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.