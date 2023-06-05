NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics added research publication document on Worldwide Hybrid Composites Market breaking major business segments and highlighting wider level geographies to get deep dive analysis on market data. The study is a perfect balance bridging both qualitative and quantitative information of Worldwide Hybrid Composites market. The study provides valuable market size data for historical (Volume** & Value) from 2018 to 2022 which is estimated and forecasted till 2028*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are Royal DSM N.V. (Netherlands), SGL Group (Germany), Toray Composite Materials America, Inc. (United States), Gurit (Switzerland), RTP Company (United States), Hexcel Corporation (United States), Teijin Limited (Japan), General Electric (United States), LANXESS Corporation (Germany), Exel Composites (Finland).



Hybrid composites is combination of two or more reinforcement fibers. One of the popular hybrid composite is carbon-aramid reinforced epoxy (which gives strength & impact resistance) and glass-carbon reinforced epoxy (which gives a strong material). There are various properties of hybrid composites such as tensile modulus, compressive strength and impact strength, highly efficient and high performance structural material. The applications of hybrid composites includes automotive & transportation, aerospace & defense, wind energy, marine and sporting goods.



Opportunities:

- Rising Demand in Emerging Countries



Influencing Market Trend

- Adoption of Hybrid Composites in Automotive Transportation

- High Demand of Thermoset Resin



Market Drivers

- Increasing Demand in New Applications

- Balance in Cost and Performance Characteristics



Challenges:

- The Concern Related to High Technology as well as Processing Cost



Analysis by Application (Automotive & Transportation, Aerospace & Defense, Wind Energy, Marine, Sporting Goods), Fiber (Carbon/Glass, Carbon/Aramid, Metal/Plastic, Wood/Plastic), Resin (Epoxy, Polyester, Phenolic, Polypropylene, Polyamide, Thermoplastics)



- % Market Share, Segment Revenue, Swot Analysis for each profiled company [Royal DSM N.V. (Netherlands), SGL Group (Germany), Toray Composite Materials America, Inc. (United States), Gurit (Switzerland), RTP Company (United States), Hexcel Corporation (United States), Teijin Limited (Japan), General Electric (United States), LANXESS Corporation (Germany), Exel Composites (Finland)]

- Business overview and Product/Service classification

- Product/Service Matrix [Players by Product/Service comparative analysis]

- Recent Developments (Technology advancement, Product Launch or Expansion plan, Manufacturing and R&D etc)

- Consumption, Capacity & Production by Players



The regional analysis of Global Hybrid Composites Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2023-2028.



