New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/01/2021 -- Hybrid Composites are materials that are fabricated by combining two or more different types of fibres within a common matrix. The most common hybrid Composites are carbon-aramid reinforced epoxy, and glass-carbon reinforced epoxy, which is a strong metal at a reasonable price. The strength of hybrid Composite is likewise dependent on the failure strain of individual fibre. There's a wide range of applications of hybrid composites. They are highly appropriate for utilization in automotive & transportation, and aerospace end-use industries, which require lightweight materials with high strength and flammability performance. The hybrid composites market is expected to reach USD 1.71 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data.
Leading Players Profiled in the Report Include:
Hexcel Corporation, SGL Carbon SE, Exel Group World Wide, TEIJIN LIMITED, Solvay, Gurit, Innegra Technologies, LLC, PlastiComp, Inc., Royal DSM N.V, General Electric
Market Drivers
The rise in demand for lightweight materials in the automotive sector is a key aspect projected to drive the growth of the hybrid composites market. The wind energy sector uses hybrid composites for manufacturing nacelle and blades of turbines, which makes it one of the largest users of hybrid composites materials. Carbon/glass woven fabrics with epoxy resin matrix are utilized for producing hybrid composite laminates. These composites offer properties, such as low thermal expansion, high stiffness, high-temperature tolerance, high chemical resistance, and low weight, which boosts their demand in industrial and other applications.
Regional Landscape
Asia Pacific dominates the global market due to the rise in demand for passenger vehicles with the growth in purchasing power and changing lifestyle in Asia Pacific. The market share of Europe is predicted to grow significantly in the hybrid Composites market. The growth of market share is owing to a high number of key automobiles, aerospace & defense equipment manufacturers.
For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the market on the basis of Resin Type, Fiber, End User, and region:
Resin Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Billion ; 2016-2026)
Thermoset
Thermoplastic
Fiber Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Billion ; 2016-2026)
Carbon/Glass and Glass/Carbon
Aramid/Carbon
HMPP/Carbon
UHMWPE/Carbon
Others
End User Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Billion ; 2016-2026)
Automotive & Transportation
Marine
Aerospace & Defense
Wind Energy
Others
Regional Outlook (Volume, Square Meters; and Revenue, USD Billion ; 2016-2026)
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Table of contents
Chapter 1. Market Synopsis
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope & Premise
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2026
Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics
Chapter 4. Hybrid Composites Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Hybrid Composites Market Resin Type Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Rise in demand for hybrid composites in emerging economies.
4.2.2.2. Ability to balance cost and performance
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. Expensive technology for manufacturing
Continued…
