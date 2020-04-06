Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/06/2020 -- Global hybrid drivetrain market growth graph is projected to outline an upward trend by leveraging the increasing prominence of hybrid cars. These vehicles are gaining immense popularity owing to their extraordinary fuel efficiency, easier maintenance and lower environmental impact. These vehicles use an alternate power source together with traditional energy sources to generate a momentum which further reduces the fuel consumption.



Advanced hybrid drivetrains are increasingly witnessing technological advancements which are further bolstering the overall market outlook. Taking July 2019 for instance, where Toyota reportedly announced the development of its second hybrid transmission at the TMMP plant located in Walbrzych, Poland.



Growing concerns over global warming and rising carbon emissions could drive sales in hybrid drivetrain market. In a move to minimize carbon emissions, federal regulators worldwide have started to promote the use of hybrid drivetrain by offering lucrative subsidies on vehicle purchases.



Growth Drivers:



- Increasing financial incentive and spending for supporting infrastructure

- Stringent emission regulations and initiatives to reduce carbon footprint

- Presence of multiple automotive OEMs along with investments for technology advancements

- Increasing requirement for clean mobility & transportation solutions

- Presence of lithium reserves

- High spending on prohibitive cost vehicles and government initiatives to decrease dependency on crude oil



Europe is pioneering the global automobile sector with the launch of next-generation vehicles that incorporate hybrid technology. Growing demand for such hybrid vehicles could supplement regional industry growth over the forthcoming years. Earlier in 2019, renowned automaker, BMW had revealed that it would deliver a mild-hybrid option for the BMW 5 series vehicles.



Companies covered in Hybrid Drivetrain Market

Aisin Seiki, BAE Systems, BorgWarner Inc, Continental AG, Delphi Automotive, Denso, Hofer Powertrain, JATCO Ltd., Magna International, Magneti Marelli S.p.A, Obrist Powertrain, Punch Powertrain Nanjing, Texas Instruments, The Voith Group, ZF Friedrichshafen



Owing to its unparalleled mechanical advantages, the mild HEV segment is expected to record exponential growth in the hybrid drivetrain market by 2026. These vehicles comprise of electric motors that offer mild levels of assistance to the vehicle's IC engine, thereby offering a more refined and smooth user driving experience.



Series-parallel drivetrain is incredibly efficient as they split the engine power into two different paths, with one going towards a generator that produces electricity and the other one going through a gear system to deliver optimum momentum to the wheels. This feature has helped car manufacturers to optimize the power distribution in their latest models, which in turn, could play a crucial role in expanding product penetration. The system is currently witnessing robust demand owing to its ability to offer maximum power usage while filling in engine torque gaps with the help of electric power.



