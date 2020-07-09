Hybrid Operating Room Market to Witness Huge Growth from 2019-2026 and Key Players - Alvo Medical, GE Healthcare

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2020 -- The hybrid operating room (OR) is a facility wherein surgical interventions & procedures are performed on patients to treat various pathological & physiological conditions. The hybrid operating room acts as an inert, safe, and sterile environment to perform surgeries. Therefore, it is vital that sound equipment is provided, which leads to successful surgical interventions. Hybrid operating room comprises well-equipped surgical theatre along with technologically advanced imaging devices. Imaging devices such as MRI scanners, mobile X-ray machines, interventional imaging & C-arms, and CT scanners are used in hybrid operating rooms. These imaging devices are used in minimally invasive surgeries. Various hybrid operating processes can be performed with an optimal imaging as well as portable e arm, and technical functionality can be operated in hybrid OR.



Major Key Players of the Hybrid Operating Room Market are:

Alvo Medical, GE Healthcare, Getinge AB (MAQUET Holding B.V. & Co. KG), Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (Trumpf Medical System, Inc.), IMRIS Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Mizuho Corporation, Siemens AG, Stryker Corporation, Toshiba Corporation (Canon Medical Systems Corporation), Skytron, LLC , Eschmann Equipment, Mediflex Surgical Products



Rise in adoption of minimally invasive surgeries by physicians; increase in number of patients suffering from orthopedic, thoracic, cardiovascular, and neurological disorders; rapid technological advancements in imaging modalities such as MRI, CT scan, ultrasound, and others; and increase in investment in hybrid OR equipment are the key factors that fuel the growth of the hybrid operating room market. Moreover, rise in patient preference for effective & affordable surgical treatments, surge in number of hospitals, growth in regulatory approvals for different hybrid operating equipment, and increase in private &government investments for healthcare facilities infrastructure are other factors that augment the growth of the market. However, high installation & operational cost and procedural risks associated with hybrid operating room are expected to hinder the growth of the market.



Major Types of Hybrid Operating Room Market covered are:

Intraoperative Diagnostic System

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

Computed Tomography (CT)

Angiography Systems

Others

Operating Room Fixtures

Operating Tables

Operating Room Lights

Surgical Booms

Communication Systems

Others



Major Applications of Hybrid Operating Room Market covered are:

Cardiovascular Surgery

Neurosurgery

Thoracic Surgery

Orthopedic Surgeries

Other Surgery



Research objectives:-



– To study and analyze the global Hybrid Operating Room consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Hybrid Operating Room market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Hybrid Operating Room manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Hybrid Operating Room with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).



In the end, Hybrid Operating Room industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



