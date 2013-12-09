Hybrid Order Pick Solutions Developed by Pcdata Proves Ideal in North American Market

East Granby, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/09/2013 -- Twice a week Ici Paris XL delivers to 250 perfumeries across the entire Benelux region from its distribution center located in Vilvoorde, Belgium. The operation uses two techniques in its order assembly processes: Pick-to-Light for fast moving SKU’s and barcode scanning for the slow moving SKU’s.



Pcdata, the supplier of the system, combined both methods to create a completely integrated and highly optimized order picking solution. Thanks to this system, Ici Paris XL is now in full control of the productivity and quality of their order picking operation. When the current distribution center in Vilvoorde was first commissioned in 2006, the perfumery first decided to invest in the fast moving segment of its operation. “We were looking for a system, which could enable us to increase both quality and productivity of the order picking process. These are criteria which do not always go together. In the case of capital investments often one is at the expense of the other,” noted Danny Roegies, project manager of the retailer.



Pcdata USA pick-to-light systems are part of a lean processes, offering shorter throughput times, fewer errors, significant cost savings; additionally the result is increased customer satisfaction, a faster ability to supply products, and process transparency. Traditional picking methods are one of highest expenses when operating a warehouse. Pcdata USA lowers that cost through leading edge Pick-to-Light systems. Recently, the Pcdata USA installation versus implementation products, are experiencing huge growth in hundreds of business sectors throughout North America.



About Pcdata USA

Pcdata USA, a global logistics systems leader for supply chain automation, has more than six hundred systems successfully installed in more than thirty countries worldwide, Pcdata USA offers affordable both out-of-the-box and customized warehouse optimization specializing in Warehouse Management System (WMS) especially developed for Industrial Bakeries.



Pcdata USA (www.pcdatausa.com) is a different type of Pick to Light because unlike expensive WMS solutions that require lengthy implementations, PickStar and Distrib XE are quick one-day installations. Pcdata USA is a global logistics systems leader for supply chain automation. Pcdata USA offers affordable out-of-the-box warehouse optimization solutions. Follow Pcdata USA on Twitter @pcdatausa.



Pcdata USA

www.pcdatainc.com

Antonio Rodrigues

Senior Manager

sales@pcdatainc.com

732-991-5974